IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Slammed on Social Media for Targeting Youngsters

Dhoni had said that he didn't see spark in youngsters after team's loss to RR. This has infuriated some of his fans who have slammed their 'Thala' for making such an accusation.

With Chennai Superkings' hopes of making it to the playoffs all but over, MS Dhoni didn’t mind let loose some harsh words against CSK youngsters. Dhoni said he didn't see any sparks in youngsters' eyes and hence kept promoting senior cricketers. "It's fair enough, this season we weren't really there," Dhoni conceded at the post-match presentation. "Also, there were a few chances to the youngsters. Maybe we didn't see the kind of spark they could have given us to say ok, push the experienced guy and make some space for them."

Meanwhile Dhoni’s comments sparked off a storm on the social media where some of them were busy taking apart Dhoni’s argument.

Outrageous statement by Dhoni to say he didn't find any spark in youngsters to give them a fair run. Jaggi tried hard, showed intent to score 33 on his debut & was dropped unceremoniously. Not sure what spark Kedar Jadhav showed to have made a comeback into the side. Ridiculous. — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) October 19, 2020

Really disappointed to hear this from #Dhoni without giving the chance how can you say there is not enough spark "Maybe we didn't see the kind of spark that they could've given us to say okay you know push the experienced guys and make space for them."#CSKvRR #Dream11IPL — VigneshWaran Baskaran (@Im_The_VicKy) October 20, 2020

"Didn't see spark in youngsters"- is the most outrageous thing I have heard. If no one had seen spark in Dhoni, if no one had backed him after being run out in the first match, we wouldn't have gotten an legend in cricket. — The Joker (@Joker122018) October 19, 2020

Chennai Super Kings had a horrendous season this IPL and never looked like making it to the play offs. Although former cricketers like Irfan Pathan still believes that CSK will make it.

When Thala was younger, he axed experienced seniors as apparantly they weren't good fielders and were burden on the team.When Thala is older, youngsters aren't showing much spark to push the experienced seniors out.It's always the age group of which Dhoni isn't a part. — innocent (@Tweet_innocent) October 19, 2020

"We know CSK have been good over the years, this year they’ve had problems with Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina not being there, quite a few injuries as well. "But still we hope, just because they have a good captain Dhoni, who’s had so much success in IPL cricket, that he will take the team forward even with the kind of situation they are in at the moment," Pathan said.