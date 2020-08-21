WATCH: MS Dhoni Smashes Towering Sixes in Chennai Super Kings' Practice Session
Chennai Super Kings' practice has begun in full flow, and so has skipper MS Dhoni's. The 39-year-old, who has been out of action since last year's World Cup exit from the semi-final against New Zealand, is certainly not out of touch. Dhoni smashed some monstrous sixes, that went beyond the stands, on Thursday.
WATCH: MS Dhoni Smashes Towering Sixes in Chennai Super Kings' Practice Session
Chennai Super Kings' practice has begun in full flow, and so has skipper MS Dhoni's. The 39-year-old, who has been out of action since last year's World Cup exit from the semi-final against New Zealand, is certainly not out of touch. Dhoni smashed some monstrous sixes, that went beyond the stands, on Thursday.
Upcoming Matches
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
LUX vs CZEManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
BEL vs LUXManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings