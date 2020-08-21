Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

WATCH: MS Dhoni Smashes Towering Sixes in Chennai Super Kings' Practice Session

Chennai Super Kings' practice has begun in full flow, and so has skipper MS Dhoni's. The 39-year-old, who has been out of action since last year's World Cup exit from the semi-final against New Zealand, is certainly not out of touch. Dhoni smashed some monstrous sixes, that went beyond the stands, on Thursday.

Cricketnext Staff |August 21, 2020, 4:13 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings' practice has begun in full flow, and so has skipper MS Dhoni's. The 39-year-old, who has been out of action since last year's World Cup exit from the semi-final against New Zealand, is certainly not out of touch. Dhoni smashed some monstrous sixes, that went beyond the stands, on Thursday.

ALSO READ - IPL 2020: Lakshmipathy Balaji, Rohit Sharma, Amit Mishra – 19 Hat-tricks in Tournament's History

Talking to Sportstar, CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan said, “Dhoni is striking the ball very well. And there were plenty of sixes in all directions. Dhoni was his usual self, relaxed, confident and happy.” He also added that the team also got the news of his retirement through his Instagram post. “The team was surprised,” he said.

The CEO went on to add that the five-day camp in Chennai has served its purpose. “The boys had not trained for a long time and this was good for them. Coming after a break, they did not stretch themselves fully. That could have led to injuries. But the cricketers gradually found their rhythm,” Viswanathan said. “There will be another six days of quarantine for the team once we land in Dubai. So I would say the camp here was vital for many players,” he added.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh Not to Travel With CSK Squad to UAE: Report

CSK CEO also went on to praise some of the players. “I thought M. Vijay was striking the ball very well. So was Rituraj Gaekwad. We have a lot of options in the side,” he said. One of the net bowlers also impressed him -- Ashwin Christ. “Crist was there on all the days. He was bowling well. In fact, he looked sharp. The boys are in the right frame of mind. The signs are good for CSK,” said Viswanathan.

