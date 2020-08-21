IPL 2020: MS Dhoni & Suresh Raina Leave for UAE Along with Other CSK Members
Mahendra Singh Dhoni and veteran all-rounder Suresh Raina, both of whom announced their retirements from international cricket recently, were among those Chennai Super Kings (CSK) members travelling to the UAE on Friday for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
