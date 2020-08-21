Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni & Suresh Raina Leave for UAE Along with Other CSK Members

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and veteran all-rounder Suresh Raina, both of whom announced their retirements from international cricket recently, were among those Chennai Super Kings (CSK) members travelling to the UAE on Friday for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

August 21, 2020
Chennai: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and veteran all-rounder Suresh Raina, both of whom announced their retirements from international cricket recently, were among those Chennai Super Kings (CSK) members travelling to the UAE on Friday for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The official Twitter handle of CSK posted the pictures of Dhoni, Raina, bowling consultant L Balaji and Ravindra Jadeja. "#Yellove on the move! #WhistlePodu," the franchise captioned the images.

CSK had the six-day long conditioning camp between August 15 and 20 in Chennai. Senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh did not depart for Dubai with the rest of the squad due to personal reasons. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently paid a rich tribute to both Dhoni and Raina after they hung their boots from international cricket. The IPL 13, slated to run from September 19 to November 10, will be played across three venues in the UAE - Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

Hosts Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) have expressed their desire to allow spectators in the stadiums. Cricket matches and other sporting events across the world are being held behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ECB, though, are working with the UAE government to see the possibility of fan attendance. If and when the government gives a go-ahead - either for full or partial fan attendance - the ECB will discuss with the Board of Control for Cricket in India to check their requirements.

"As hosts, Emirates Cricket Board will work closely with the authorities to seek approval on what protocols need to be followed," ECB General Secretary Mubashshir Usmani told Cricketnext. "This includes fan attendance, we will then discuss with the BCCI to assess their spectator requirements. We want our Asian diaspora, as well as the other expat and Emirati sports-loving fans in the UAE to be able to watch the action from the stands."

