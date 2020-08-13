Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Tests Negative for COVID-19, to Join CSK Camp in Chennai

The tournament is set to start on September 19 in the UAE.

IANS |August 13, 2020, 9:41 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has tested negative for COVID-19.

Dhoni will now be arriving in Chennai for a one-week training camp on Friday ahead of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League.

The tournament is set to start on September 19 in the UAE.

Dhoni had undergone the mandatory test before being eligible to join the camp alongwith teammate Monu Kumar Singh at a Ranchi hospital, sources told IANS.

Also Read: IPL 2020 | MS Dhoni Undergoes COVID-19 Test, Ravindra Jadeja Set to Miss CSK Camp

In accordance with the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Standard Operating Procedure before arriving at the franchise's city of choice for a training camp, they will undergo another round of testing after arriving in Chennai.

IPL 2020 was originally scheduled to start on March 29 with CSK scheduled to face Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede in the season opener. However, the tournament had initially been postponed to April 15 and then indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown in the country.

Earlier it had been revealed that Rajasthan Royals' fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has tested positive for coronavirus. The test was undertaken keeping in mind that the team members need to assemble in Mumbai next week for their flight to the UAE.

