IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Thinking About Grooming CSK's Next Captain, Reveals Dwayne Bravo

It is no secret that MS Dhoni groomed Virat Kohli as Team India's next captain, and now he wants to do the same for his IPL franchise CSK. All-rounder Dwayne Bravo has revealed, that grooming the next skipper is already in Dhoni's mind. The 39-year-old has led the team in 10 seasons, out of which they have emerged winners three times.

September 6, 2020
It is no secret that MS Dhoni groomed Virat Kohli as Team India's next captain, and now he wants to do the same for his IPL franchise CSK. All-rounder Dwayne Bravo has revealed, that grooming the next skipper is already in Dhoni's mind. The 39-year-old has led the team in 10 seasons, out of which they have emerged winners three times.

Bravo also revealed that Dhoni has been thinking of transition for quite some time now. “I know it’s been in the back of his mind for some time, I mean all of us have to step aside at some point of time. It’s just the matter of when… when to step aside and hand it over to whether it’s a Raina or someone younger,” Bravo told ABP News when asked about Dhoni’s plans for his successor in CSK.

Bravo also said, international retirement won't change Dhoni's style of captaincy. “He doesn’t have to worry about a billion people now, it’s just CSK the franchise but I don’t think that’ll change the person he is, won’t he change how leads the team, definitely he’ll be the same person,” Bravo said.

“We have a very talented squad, full of experience and also we have a management staff, that is very relaxed and balanced and also the owners… All these things come together and play a part (in making CSK a successful franchise). We don’t have any outside pressure from the owners or the management. We don’t feel under pressure with MS (Dhoni) as captain,” Bravo said.

“I think CSK have one of the most loyal fans whether we play in Mumbai, Delhi or Bangalore you see a lot of yellow shirts in the stands. We enjoy each other’s success, so these are the main reasons behind the success of CSK.”

