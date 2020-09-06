IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Thinking About Grooming CSK's Next Captain, Reveals Dwayne Bravo
It is no secret that MS Dhoni groomed Virat Kohli as Team India's next captain, and now he wants to do the same for his IPL franchise CSK. All-rounder Dwayne Bravo has revealed, that grooming the next skipper is already in Dhoni's mind. The 39-year-old has led the team in 10 seasons, out of which they have emerged winners three times.
IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Thinking About Grooming CSK's Next Captain, Reveals Dwayne Bravo
It is no secret that MS Dhoni groomed Virat Kohli as Team India's next captain, and now he wants to do the same for his IPL franchise CSK. All-rounder Dwayne Bravo has revealed, that grooming the next skipper is already in Dhoni's mind. The 39-year-old has led the team in 10 seasons, out of which they have emerged winners three times.
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings