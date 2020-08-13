Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL 2020 | MS Dhoni Undergoes COVID-19 Test, Ravindra Jadeja Set to Miss CSK Camp

Chennai Super Kings allrounder Ravindra Jadeja will not be a part of the team's training camp in Chennai ahead of their departure to United Arab Emirates.

Cricketnext Staff |August 13, 2020, 12:51 PM IST
IPL 2020 | MS Dhoni Undergoes COVID-19 Test, Ravindra Jadeja Set to Miss CSK Camp

Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni underwent a COVID-19 test on Wednesday along with teammate Monu Singh in Ranchi, Hindustan Times reported.

The result is expected on Thursday evening. If negative, Dhoni will travel to Chennai for the team's training camp in Chennai ahead of their departure to United Arab Emirates for the IPL 2020.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja is missing the camp due to personal commitments, according to franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

The camp, at the MA Chidambaram stadium, will begin on August 15 and go on till August 20 before the team leaves for UAE. CSK were among the teams to begin preparations in early March with a training camp, before the country went into a lockdown due to COVID-19.

The camp is likely to be headed by L Balaji, the bowling coach. He had on Wednesday said it is not easy to regain peak fitness in any sport straightaway after a break.

"It is not easy to hit the 100 per cent mark straightaway in any sport. As we progress with our skills and fitness every week, we will look to improve our strengths in phases," he had told PTI.

"But the good thing is that we had a camp in March and it is going to be a continuation of where we left in that camp," he added.

Balaji is expected to be in charge of the brief camp here which would see the Indian players in the team including Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Piyush Chawla.

Meanwhile, eight Tamil Nadu players selected to travel to the UAE as net bowlers underwent COVID-19 tests on Wednesday and will be seen in action during the forthcoming CSK camp, sources said.

Among those picked include Aswin Crist, J Kousik, M Mohammed, Aushik Srinivas, L Vignesh and Abhishek Tanwar. The team is expected to leave for the UAE on August 21.

