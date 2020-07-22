IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Will Enjoy Training With us: Suresh Raina

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has started training in the nets after a gap of few months and joining him are India internationals Mohamamd Shami, Rishabh Pant and Umesh Yadav. Recently, Chennai Super Kings shared a video in which Raina can be heard expressing his views on how athletes have to come to terms with the COVID-19 situation and start practice.
View this post on Instagram#ChinnaThala @sureshraina3 on donning the #yellove again and MSD Helicopters! @rishabpant @ruphas #WhistlePodu A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl) on Jul 20, 2020 at 7:34am PDT
He advised people to stay positive in the prevailing situation. The batsman highlighted that the soccer and cricket has started once again, mentioning the England vs West Indies series.
Raina said that things have been challenging for quite some time, but as sportstars and entertainers, they have to come out and play. He also asserted that it would not be too exciting to play without audience in the ground, but he will have to make CSK fans in Tamil Nadu and across the world proud by performing well.
He has often posted videos and photos of him training on the ground. Recently, the left-handed batsman shared a video of him hitting big shots in the nets. The caption of the video read, “Ready to smash another week, new goals, positive mindset. Let’s do this!”
This year’s edition of Indian Premier League is going to take place in UAE between September 26 and November 7.
