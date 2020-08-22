Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 12, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

1ST INN

Riyaan CC *

9/0 (1.0)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Nicosia XI Fighters CC
Nicosia XI Fighters CC

Toss won by Riyaan CC (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Match 2: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Manchester

29 Aug, 202014:00 IST

Match 3: LUX VS BEL

upcoming
LUX LUX
BEL BEL

Manchester

29 Aug, 202017:30 IST

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni's Captaincy Has Massively Influenced Indian Cricket, Says Lakshmipathy Balaji

Former India bowler Lakshmipathy Balaji heaps praise on MS Dhoni and recounts the day the legend called it quits.

IANS |August 22, 2020, 5:38 PM IST
There is no one quite Dhoni, Balaji heaps praise on MSD.

Former Indian bowler Lakshmipathy Balaji has heaped praise on MS Dhoni, saying that the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman had a massive influence not just on Indian cricket but world cricket.

Also read: Dhoni rightly predicted Akmal's dismissal

On August 15, Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket via a social media post, thus bringing an end to an illustrious career spanning 16 years.

"From the year 2000, according to me, there's nobody like Dhoni who's had such a massive influence on not just Indian cricket but world cricket," Balaji said while speaking on Star Sports 1 Tamil show 'Cricket Connected - Aatam Thodarattum'.

"I have heard about brutal hitting, hard-hitting that when someone hits the ball, it'll be difficult for a bowler or a fielder to even keep their hands on the ball. I saw that for the first time with Dhoni.

Also read: Watch MSD hits towering sixes in CSK net session

"Even now if there are 20-plus runs needed to win in the last over and if I had to pick someone, it would always be Dhoni. Such massive impact he has," he added.

The current bowling coach of the Chennai Super Kings franchise further said that Dhoni's leadership and batting styles are totally different. "His leadership changed the perception of leadership among all captains. The way he maintains his emotion on field, maintaining the team environment and camaraderie, leading the team successfully, only MS Dhoni could do it."

Balaji also spoke about his conversation with Dhoni during CSK's practice session on the day the 39-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket. "After practice gets over, I normally talk a lot to Dhoni about the wicket, about practising and playing conditions. So that day, I finished practice and I went inside."

"I did not realise that he had already put his retirement message at 7:29 pm. So, after posting the message, Dhoni walked up to me as usual and he casually told me that he had asked the groundsman to water the ground extra for the pitch. I said okay.

"And I didn't realise anything, it was a huge moment in his life. But, just like that, he moved on, and that's Dhoni for you. I finally realised he announced his retirement. It took some time for me to sink in the moment.

"Dhoni's uniqueness is the way he is detached. He will never stop no matter what the situation is, and moves on in his own style," he added.

Dhoni will be leading CSK in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) slated to be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

balajiBalaji CSKiplipl 2020Lakshmipathy BalajiMS Dhoni

Upcoming Matches

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

LUX vs CZE
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

BEL vs LUX
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more