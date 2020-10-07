IPL 2020: MS Dhoni's Stunning Catch vs KKR Has Twitter Saying 'Age is Indeed Just a Number'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) put up a masterclass of death over bowling on Wednesday to bowl out Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for 167 at the Sheikh Zayed stadium.

KKR had crossed the 100-run mark in 12th over but managed to score just 34 runs and lost five wickets in the last four overs.

That CSK managed to pull things back so well was down largely in part to some outrageous catching from CSK. Of course, social media had a field day with the Yellow Army's antics.

Check out some of the best reactions below:

Did You Watch ? Watch Out: Flying MS DhoniPlay this on loop and keep watching this @msdhoni magic behind the stumps. Catch par excellence from MSD.https://t.co/yE7SsOWcIW #Dream11IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 7, 2020

What a catch #Dhoni bhai... indeed age is just a number 👍 #IPL2020 #KKRvsCSK — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) October 7, 2020

The greatest wicketkeeper of limited overs cricket for a reason, what a catch from MS Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/GROc5CFPTH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 7, 2020

BRILLIANT CATCH! 😱Incredible work from Jadeja in the deep, takes the diving catch, sees the rope coming as he slides and tosses it across to Du Plessis!#KKRvCSK #CSK #jadega pic.twitter.com/BYgryoxLu2 — Live CricVideos™ (@live_cricvideos) October 7, 2020

No other compitition with jadejaFabulous catch ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mG6EP4B9vE — ધવલ વાળા (@dhavalvala055) October 7, 2020

KKR's decision to promote Rahul Tripathi to the top of the order bore fruit as the Maharashtra batsman smashed 81 runs off 51 balls. Sunil Narine came in at no.4 and scored a quickfire 17 off nine before being dismissed thanks to a blinder of a combined catch from Ravindra Jadeja and Faf du Plessis.

Narine looked to hit Karn Sharma between long-on and deep midwicket and Jadeja ran to his right before putting in a dive to seemingly complete the catch. However, he decided to relay the ball to du Plessis nearby when he figured that he may slide towards the boundary rope.

Tripathi fell at the end of the 17th over after which CSK dominated the proceedings.