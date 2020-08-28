IPL 2020: MS Dhoni's Text Convinced CSK CEO to Conduct Camp in Chennai
IPL giants CSK recently held a five-day camp at Chennai, something which no other franchise could manage to do in the times of Covid-19. In an interaction with CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, he revealed how the skipper MS Dhoni convinced him to go ahead with the preparatory camp.
