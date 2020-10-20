- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonMatch Ended125/5(20.0) RR 6.25
IPL 2020: MSDians Take Centerstage, Defends 'Thala' for Poor CSK Performance
MS Dhoni has been under-fire on all fronts especially after CSK's poor performance in the IPL 2020. Meanwhile Thala fans took to Twitter to defend him.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 20, 2020, 5:10 PM IST
MS Dhoni is having a tough time. After a lacklustire performance in the IPL, now Dhoni’s comments have kicked up a storm.With Chennai Superkings' hopes of making it to the playoffs all but over, MS Dhoni didn’t mind let loose some harsh words against CSK youngsters. Dhoni said he didn't see any sparks in youngsters' eyes and hence kept promoting senior cricketers. "It's fair enough, this season we weren't really there," Dhoni conceded at the post-match presentation. "Also, there were a few chances to the youngsters. Maybe we didn't see the kind of spark they could have given us to say ok, push the experienced guy and make some space for them.
After some of the fans slammed MS Dhoni for targeting youngsters, former cricketers like Kris Srikanth too tore apart Dhoni’s arguement.Srikanth said: “I will never accept what Dhoni is saying about this process,” Srikkanth told ‘Star Sports Tamil. “This process he keeps talking about is meaningless. You keep talking about process, process… but the process of selection itself is wrong. “What is Dhoni’s deal? He says (N) Jagadeesan (uncapped wicketkeeper-batsman) doesn’t have spark, but does ‘scooter’ Jadhav have that spark? This is ridiculous. I will not accept this answer today. All this talk of process, and Chennai’s tournament itself is over,” he added.
But MSDians soon took centerstage and defended their thala on social media. Here are some of the best reactions.
We will come back stronger #Dhoni#MSDhoni#MsDian#Yellove #CSK#IPL2020
— Kalai (@Kalai_1106) October 20, 2020
Thala Forever pic.twitter.com/xScxwXPTBn
— விஜி (@Sivavijay611997) October 20, 2020
Many more Records but still people troll him jaise unke team to hmsa @IPL ka playoff m gaye ho.@ChennaiIPL is the only team jo hmsa playoffs m gaye hai
Just One bad season nd u troll him wah beta #MsDian pic.twitter.com/t0tR0tjZn2
— मृदुल Saxena Dhoni (@DHONI_07_) October 20, 2020
One bad season can't degrade the team leagacy #CSK #MsDian for a life!! pic.twitter.com/JzCPgd9jzs
— Psmshinde (@Poojash47993676) October 20, 2020
Now all eyes will be on Dhoni for, it needs to be seen whether he can turn around CSK ship or not?
