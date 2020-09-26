IPL 2020: 'Muddled With Batting, Struggling With Spin' - Stephen Fleming Explains CSK's Woes

Ravindra Jadeja: 2/42, 0/40, 0/44.

Piyush Chawla: 1/21, 1/55, 2/33.

That, in short, sums up CSK's struggles this season. While the batsmen have faltered, CSK's spinners - which has for long been their strength - have let them down unable to adjust to different conditions in UAE. Coach Stephen Fleming conceded it is an area of concern after their loss to Delhi Capitals on Friday.

"Yeah, it's an area of concern because it has been one of the strengths for CSK and the style of play we have developed in the last 12 years, is heavily based on spin. So we are trying to find a different personality so spin definitely plays a part," Fleming said in the post-match press conference.

"We struggled with the fact that we have played on three different grounds and all of them have different conditions. We are struggling to adjust and find the pace and style to bowl through the middle. We have not bowled well in the last few games, so we need to rectify that."

CSK have spinners Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma and R Sai Kishore in the bench.

CSK's approach in the chase of 176 was baffling too, as they hardly looked to attack the bowling. In the end, they ended with 131/7 in 20 overs.

"We are a bit muddled at the moment, we are missing some key players and are trying to find a balance that allows us to be competitive," he said. "Again it comes to the spin bowling aspect, we are looking to develop a personality on the type of pitches we are getting. We are trying to find a combination without Raina and Rayudu. The performance against Delhi was on the weaker side in terms of intent. It has been an interesting six days and now we have the time to rectify the issues and there are a few of them."

Fleming also hinted that CSK could change from a bowl-first strategy in the upcoming matches.

"Yeah, we did think about batting first against Delhi, the dew aspect is a bit hit and miss thing at the moment, we are guessing a little in terms of conditions, we are learning on the hop and some of the stuff we learnt against Delhi will really be valuable."