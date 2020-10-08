IPL 2020: Mujeeb Ur Rahman vs David Warner, and Other Key KXIP vs SRH Battles

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab, sixth and eighth in the IPL 2020 points table respectively, will clash on Thursday in Dubai. We take a look at some of the key match ups.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab, sixth and eighth in the IPL 2020 points table respectively, will clash on Thursday in Dubai. We take a look at some of the key match ups.

Mujeeb ur Rahman vs David Warner

Mujeeb ur Rahman is yet to play a match in IPL 2020, but we expect him to start tonight. Batting coach Wasim Jaffer indicated that they'll not wait too long to bring in Mujeeb and Chris Gayle, so expect him to start. Kings XI Punjab's overseas bowlers - Sheldon Cottrell and Chris Jordan - have not had the best of tournaments so it won't be a surprise if Mujeeb enters the XI tonight.

Mujeeb, in all likelihood, will take the new ball in the Power Play. He has done that role plenty of times in his T20 career and will be against David Warner at the top of the order. Warner has been blowing hot and cold so far - he made a half-century in SRH's previous game against Mumbai Indians but never really got going. This battle at the top of the order could set the tone, either way.

Ravi Bishnoi vs Jonny Bairstow

Closer to the end of or beyond the Power Play, Kings XI Punjab have another spinner who they'll look up to for control in the middle overs. Bishnoi has been in fine form this season, although he didn't have the best of games against CSK last match. As he showed in that game, he has quite a few variations even in his run up.

Bishnoi will be against Jonny Bairstow, who is known to not have the best of times against legspinners. If Bairstow lasts that long, the battle between him and Bishnoi will be one to watch out for. Bairstow made a half-century early in the tournament but hasn't done much else of note. He got a start against Mumbai in the previous game but couldn't convert it. SRH will need him to make it big, given their worries in the middle order.

Rashid Khan vs KL Rahul

One batsman who has made it big this season is KL Rahul. With 302 runs from five innings, Rahul holds the Orange Cap for most runs in IPL 2020 so far. However, his strike rate in a couple of matches has been an issue, especially when KXIP are batting first. Rahul has been unable to up the ante in the middle overs and is often waiting too long to attack.

One person in the SRH line up who will make it difficult for Rahul to change his middle overs approach is Rashid Khan. He has found his form once again and is coming off a 4-0-22-1 spell in Sharjah against Mumbai Indians, which means his confidence will be sky high. Rahul vs Rashid will be a good battle in the middle.