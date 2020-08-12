Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Concluded

TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

2ND INN

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

Twiga Titans
v/s
Buffalo Blasters
Buffalo Blasters*

66 (12.5)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians All-rounder Hardik Pandya Shares Workout Video on Instagram

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is raring to take the field for Mumbai Indians and he is leaving no stones unturned in his preparation for IPL 2020.

IANS |August 12, 2020, 5:22 PM IST
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians All-rounder Hardik Pandya Shares Workout Video on Instagram

With the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to kick start in the UAE from September 19, fit-again India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is raring to take the field for Mumbai Indians and he is leaving no stones unturned in his preparation.

Hardik, who last played for India in a T20I match at Bengaluru in September against South Africa, on Wednesday shared a video on his Instagram handle where he is seen sweating it out.

"Inch by inch, rep by rep! Making every bit count!" he captioned the post.

Recently, the Indian cricketer and Natasa Stankovic were blessed with their first child. He had made the announcement via social media post which read: "We are blessed with our baby boy."

The all-rounder broke into the Mumbai Indians team in 2015 after catching the eyes of the franchise in a domestic match and was bought for his base price of Rs 10 lakh in the auction.

Hardik has so far played 66 matches for Mumbai Indians in which he has scored 1,068 runs at a strike rate of over 150. He has also picked up 42 wickets.

Hardik PandyaIndian Premier Leagueiplipl 2020Mumbai IndiansOff The Field

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
