IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders Begin Training in Abu Dhabi

The defending champions Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders began their training sessions ahead of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed international Cricket Stadium academy in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Cricketnext Staff |August 28, 2020, 11:30 PM IST
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders Begin Training in Abu Dhabi

The defending champions Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders began their training sessions ahead of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed international Cricket Stadium academy in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

While Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) rained early evening, Mumbai Indians (MI) started its training under lights - in two groups.

Quarantine protocols were thought to be putting in danger the two sides’ training schedules as they are based in Abu Dhabi.

“Feels great to be back in the middle, doing what we do best! It's been a challenging period of quarantine for the Knights, but we all know how important it was for everyone's well-being Purple heart,” the Knights tweeted after their training session.

After initial confusion, the BCCI team -- comprising IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel and acting CEO Hemang Amin -- had discussions with Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, who apart from being the Emirates Cricket Board chairman, also happens to be UAE’s Minister of Culture, Youth, and Social Development.

As per the BCCI SOP, the players were tested on day 1, 3 and 6 upon arrival in UAE, and the clearances were given after tests of both the teams returned negative.

