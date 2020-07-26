Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore Favourites, Says Brad Hogg

The Indian Premier League is all set to happen this year in the United Arab Emirates, and the prediction game has already started.

Cricketnext Staff |July 26, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
Cancelling IPL 2020 Would Have Resulted in Rs 4000 Crore Loss for BCCI: Report

The Indian Premier League is all set to happen this year in the United Arab Emirates, and the prediction game has already started.

Former Australia left-arm legspinner Brad Hogg picked Mumbai Indians, the defending champions, to win the trophy again.

"Well, Mumbai Indians look like they are going to be champions again. They are one of my top two teams going into this year’s IPL in UAE this year,” Hogg said on his Youtube page Hogg’s Vlog.

"The reason for this is that they have got a good top four, they also have good allrounders and their bowling attack is stable led by two geniuses with the new ball, and in death overs - Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga.

"Also, the allrounder Hardik Pandya. He is looking to get back into cricket after a long time off due to injury. He’s also got a baby on the way as well. I just think those things will give him extra energy and he will become man of the tournament in the UAE."

Interestingly, Hogg picked Royal Challengers Bangalore as his second favourite team. RCB, led by Virat Kohli, have never won the trophy in 12 editions.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 Announcement Has Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore Fans Upbeat

"The second team I have got for you is for RCB. Finally, they will have a big chance to take out an IPL. They have always had good stock on paper, but they have never been able to go out and get the job done," he said.

"Now, with inclusion of Aaron Finch at the top, he will be able to dominate in the powerplay overs, get some quick runs, and relieve the pressure in the middle order off AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli in the middle order.

"Also, their bowling attack looks strong with Dale Steyn and Kane Richardson, and they have a better team balance as compared to last couple of years. They will have a better strategy going into the tournament."

