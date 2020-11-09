IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians are Due an Off-Game, Says Marcus Stoinis After Taking DC to First Final

Delhi Capitals' decision to open the batting with Marcus Stoinis worked wonders, as the all-rounder contributed with bat and ball to star in their 17-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 on Sunday.

Stoinis hit 38 off 27 and then picked up 3 for 26 to emerge Man of the Match.

"I've done it for a couple of seasons, so nice to get an opportunity at the top," he said at the post-match presentation.

"You never know what it's going to be like straightaway, there was a bit of swing early on so had a look at it and then Shikhar and I decided to give it a crack.

"I'm not sure if I'll open in the final. I've been batting all over the place, will talk to Ricky and see."

Stoinis said a victory will be a good reward at the end of a tough tournament, and hoped MI would have an off-day.

"I've played quite a bit of IPL, this is my first final. This tournament has been hard for everyone with the quarantine, missing family and all those things. So a silverware will be good," he said.

"Mumbai are a very good team, I'd like to say they're due an off game but you never know. Our best cricket should be good enough to win, we have to play very good cricket to beat them."

Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer, meanwhile, said it was an amazing feeling after a rollercoaster journey.

"Amazing, this is the best feeling ever. It has been a rollercoaster journey, lots of ups and downs but we've stuck together like a family. Really proud of the effort we've put in," he said.

"Obviously captaincy has taught me many things, lot of responsibility as captain, on top of that you have to maintain consistency in the batting. It's difficult but I've got a lot of support from the coaches. The team has been special, really thankful and fortunate to have such an amazing team.

"The emotions keep going high and low, You can't have same set of routines. You have to keep chopping and changing. How we've maintained our emotions is pretty good. We have to ensure we do the same against Mumbai Indians in the next match."

Iyer explained the decision to open with Stoinis, saying:

"We were lacking in our opening partnership and we needed a rocket start in the opening partnership. He has been playing well even in the last game, so we thought if he could open he can give a good start along with Dhawan.

"We were happy with the total. We were going at 10 an over but Rashid can be lethal, the way he was bowling in this season has been amazing and our plan was to play him out without giving wickets. I'm happy with the way we paced our innings."