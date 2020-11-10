IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Dispatch Delhi Capitals in Final to Become Five-time Champions

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 final at Dubai on Tuesday (November 10), becoming the first side to win the tournament an unprecedented five times in the process. Set 157 to win, MI got the required runs with 8 balls to spare thanks to a half-century from skipper Rohit Sharma as well as decent knocks from Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. It was Rohit who led from the front with a 51-ball 68 as MI chased down the target in 18.4 overs, after Trent Boult (3/30) had reduced the Capitals to 22 for three with an excellent display of fast bowling. (IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE | IPL 2020 FINAL HIGHLIGHTS)

Mumbai got off to a flier thanks to De Kock as they raced to 45-0 in 4 overs. However, the South African wicketkeeper-batsman was dismissed by Marcus Stoinis in the very first ball of his spell, edging one to Rishabh Pant.

Rohit and new man Suryakumar Yadav put together another 45-run stand that ended when a mix-up between the two batsmen saw the latter sacrifice his wicket. Rohit powered on and got his 50 but also perished in the 17th over.

And despite MI losing Kieron Pollard shortly thereafter as well as Hardik Pandya just before the end of the match, an excellent knock from Kishan meant the result was never really in doubt.

Earlier in the first innings, Skipper Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten fifty lifted DC to 156-7 after MI had them in all sorts of trouble in the early parts of the game.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, DC were tottering at 22-3 in the fourth over before the duo of Iyer (65 off 50 balls) and Rishabh Pant (56 off 38 balls) added 96 runs for the fourth wicket to steer their team to safety.

Pant hit four boundaries and two sixes on the way to his first fifty of the season, while Iyer struck six fours and two maximums.

Mumbai Indians were off to the best possible start with Trent Boult squaring Marcus Stoinis all ends up with the final's very first delivery.

Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan were dismissed in no time and the Capitals soon found themselves in a sport of bother before Pant and Iyer rebuilt the innings with their stand.

For MI, Boult and Nathan Coulter-Nile (2-29) were the pick of their bowlers. Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah had a quiet game as he finished with figures of 0-28.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 156/7 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 65 not out, Rishabh Pant 56; Trent Boult 3/30 , Nathan Coulter-Nile 2/29), Mumbai Indians: 157/5 in 18.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 68 off 50 balls).