IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Fans Curious After Arjun Tendulkar Spotted With Team in UAE

Arjun also shared an image on his Instagram stories where he can be seen chilling in the pool. He captioned the image, “Rest days are the best.”

Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer and former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Sachin Tendulkar, has sparked rumours of joining the IPL franchise. The youngster was spotted enjoying with Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar and James Pattinson as an image of him surfaced from UAE on social media.

Arjun, who is a left-arm pacer, was not part of IPL 2020 auction and his picture left fans wondering what is he doing with MI players.

This is not the first time that Arjun has been spotted training in the MI camp, but the franchisee has not signed him yet. The young player has travelled to UAE as a part of the net bowlers contingent. Every IPL franchisee is carrying a number of net bowlers with them and Arjun will be bowling to the MI batsmen in the nets.

Apart from Mumbai Indians, Arjun has also bowled in the net sessions of Team India. The 20-year old had also bowled to the Indian women's team on the eve of the 2017 World Cup final. He had even managed to injure Jonny Bairstrow with a yorker a couple of weeks earlier and had forced him to miss the complete session.

While Arjun is a net bowler in IPL 2020, one cannot rule out the possibility of MI signing him if any of the players are ruled out of the tournament. The youngster was not part of the auction but given the SOPs and rules, BCCI might allow the franchises to pick a replacement from the set of players who are already in UAE. Arjun has played for India U-19 in 2018.

IPL 2020 is scheduled to commence from September 19 in the UAE. Mumbai Indians will start the tournament by locking horns against Chennai Super Kings.

