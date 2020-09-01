Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

PAK IN ENG, 3 T20IS, 2020 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Pakistan

190/4 (20.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

78/4 (9.0)

England need 113 runs in 66 balls at 10.27 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 27, County Ground, Northampton, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Northamptonshire

158/7 (20.0)

Northamptonshire
v/s
Warwickshire
Warwickshire*

46/5 (9.4)

Warwickshire need 113 runs in 62 balls at 10.93 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 28, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Glamorgan

133/8 (20.0)

Glamorgan
v/s
Somerset
Somerset*

99/2 (12.0)

Somerset need 35 runs in 48 balls at 4.37 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 26, Lord's, London, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Middlesex

165/5 (20.0)

Middlesex
v/s
Sussex
Sussex*

100/5 (12.3)

Sussex need 66 runs in 45 balls at 8.8 rpo

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

01 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Sep, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya Urges Everyone to Follow Bio-secure Bubble Rules in UAE

Hardik, who had been out of action due to back injury, had a successful operation after the 2019 ODI World Cup says he has been working hard on his fitness and taking good care of his back as well.

Cricketnext Staff |September 1, 2020, 3:35 PM IST
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya Urges Everyone to Follow Bio-secure Bubble Rules in UAE

Back to top flight cricket after a long injury layoff, Mumbai IndiansHardik Pandya says it is important to enjoy the upcoming IPL 2020 in UAE along with the guidelines despite the effect of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"More excited than nervous because a good 10 months I have been training and looking forward to play so the portion where the nervousness comes or the pressure comes has gone away. I am just more excited to be on the field and implement what I have worked on with regards to my training part, the practice sessions,” Hardik told ANI.

Only recently was there a scare with a few members of the Chennai Super Kings unit tested positive? Hardik feels every player should just stick to the basics.

"For me it is just simple. Follow what the health officials say and follow what the team management says. I let the professionals do their work and if they say that we should look after certain things, I think we should just follow that and be on track. I realised one thing during this seven days of isolation that we have all been working hard for a long time. But one person can ruin everyone's hard work over the last 3-4 months. So, we are only focusing on cricket right now because MI is taking care of the rest.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Inside the Mumbai Indians Team Room in UAE

"I feel we are in one of the best franchise which any player can be in. I know a lot of things have happened with other franchises, but the way MI have looked after us, the way they have followed the protocols, our testing started 20 days before we were even planning to fly. So, for us, we didn't feel that scared as we had the MI management looking after that factor and we were only focusing on our game. Credit goes to MI for that," he said.

"Back of the mind we have to clear one thing out that we have to get back to cricket. Obviously follow the protocols and from the mind frame point of view, we have to get back and focus on the game. Lots of things will be going around, but as cricketers we will have to focus on our sport because we are here to play and enjoy."

Touching on the fact that the IPL will be played without fans, Hardik likened it to Ranji Trophy matches.

"It will be a different experience, but we have all played Ranji Trophy without fans and T20 cricket without fans. So, for me, as a cricketer, only thing we focus on when we go in is the ball, or the player or whatever is happening with the XI players. Obviously the fans add to the cheering part and the support, but for us when we are playing, we don't see much difference.

"For me, I don't think much will be different as we have played in the past without fans. Me and my brother were talking during the Covid time and we were discussing that for the fans, the IPL will be a cherry because no one has seen cricket for a while and people have been in difficult times. So this will be a stress relief for everyone as they will sit at 8 pm and watch the IPL for two months. So, everyone will get that satisfaction that something nice is happening. The fans will enjoy it," he explained.

Also Read: IPL 2020: After Relaxation in Rules by Abu Dhabi, Schedule to be Announced Soon - Report

Hardik, who had been out of action due to back injury, had a successful operation after the 2019 ODI World Cup says he has been working hard on his fitness and taking good care of his back as well.

"To be honest, I look after my back now as well. But it is just that if I was 7/10 fit before, now with the back surgery and all, if I want to be same or better than before, I had to increase my fitness one level. Throughout the Covid period and even before that, I was focusing to ensure that if without surgery I was at a level with my fitness, I had to be one level up.

"I know one thing that if you are fit, then things turn out pretty well. The focus was always to get one level up. Like you said, I need to do two things, so I keep that in mind. The trainers and all have helped me big time. Luckily I have got the right people in my life who have guided me pretty well," he said.

So has he contemplated picking one format over another considering the workload of an international cricketer?

"It is completely dependent on how my body reacts. I have not decided anything and right now the number of months I have been out, I just want to keep playing sport as much as I can. But obviously there are my physios and trainers to take that call. Whichever opportunity I get, I will go out and play," he said.

Hardik Pandyaiplipl 2020IPL in UAEMumbai Indians

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4874 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5688 259
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more