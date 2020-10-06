IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard Takes #BreakTheBeard Challenge from Hardik Pandya, Check Out New Look

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard dished out a new look on Tuesday when he posted a video on social media

Ahead of the Dream11 IPL 2020, the West Indies international arrived on the sandy shores of UAE sporting a new look – his face full of thick beard that also beefed up his physique.

However, on Tuesday, fans were in for a pleasant surprise after Pollard took a cue from his MI team-mate Hardik Pandya and posted the video on his Instagram account where he turns his fully-grown stubble into a French beard and tagged Hardik as well. “Cheggit! New Season, New Polly! Taking the cue from my brother @hardikpandya93. #BreakTheBeard and Game ON! #MIvsKKR. @dk00019 Ready?” wrote Pollard.

The #BreakTheBeard has been quite popular on social media. The challenge is to shave your beard and upload short videos on social media, using the hashtag #BreakTheBeard. The move is intended to break the fashion stereotype among men. Many international cricketers such as Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan among other have participated in the trend.

MI have been destructive with the bat in the lower order and Pollard, who’s been with the franchise since the 2010 edition of the IPL, has made crucial contributions with the bat. He has made 163 runs in the 5 matches the Rohit Sharma-side has played so far.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will next Rajasthan Royals in Match 20 of the tournament at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 6.