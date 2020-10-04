- Match 17 - 4 Oct, SunMatch Ended208/5(20.0) RR 10.4
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Move Top of Points Table with 34-run Win Against Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians registered an emphatic 34-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2020 encounter in Sharjah on Sunday. This win means that they have moved to the top of the points table, with three wins from five games. Mumbai won the toss and opted to bat first. It was opener Quinton de Kock, who top-scored for them with 67 off 39 balls, helping them to 208 for five.
- IANS
- Updated: October 4, 2020, 7:53 PM IST
Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday coasted to a 34-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Chasing a target of 209, SRH were limited to 174/7 by MI's bowling lineup. This is the first time this season that a team has not been able to score more than 200 runs in Sharjah.
SRH kept losing wickets but captain David Warner kept them in the chase for much of the innings. Their pace fell off however after Trent Boult dismissed his New Zealand captain Kane Williamson in the 13th over. Warner soon fell on 60 off 44 balls in the 16th over by which time the required run rate had gone beyond 16 an over for SRH. It came down to SRH needing 37 to win from the last over in which Pollard gave away just one run.
Earlier, Quinton de Kock's 67 and Krunal Pandya's last over carnage helped MI. MI's lower middle order of Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Krunal added a combined 61 runs for the fifth and sixth wickets in the last five overs.
Krunal ended the innings with a six, consecutive fours and another six off the last over which started with Siddharth Kaul taking the wicket of Hardik.
Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 208/5 in 20 overs (De Kock 67, Pollard 25 not out, Krunal 20 not out; Rashid 1/22) bt Sunrisers Hyderabad 174/7 in 20 overs (Warner 60, Boult 2/28, Pattinson 2/29).
