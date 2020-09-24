IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Notch Up Unique Record With Win Over KKR

Mumbai Indians notched up a unique record on Wednesday when they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2020 match in Abu Dhabi. They became the first team in the history of the competition to win 20 matches against one franchise.

Mumbai Indians notched up a unique record on Wednesday when they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2020 match in Abu Dhabi. They became the first team in the history of the competition to win 20 matches against one franchise.

Batting first, Mumbai Indians posted 195 for 5 with captain Rohit Sharma scoring 80 off 54. In reply, KKR managed only 146 for 9 in their 20 overs with Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson and Trent Boult picking up two wickets each.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE | HIGHLIGHTS: KKR vs MI

While Mumbai sit on top in the head-to-head wins list, KKR come next with 17 wins over Kings XI Punjab. MI have won 17 against CSK in their head-to-head clashes. KKR have struggled big time against MI especially in recent years. They've won only one of their last 11 matches against Mumbai and have won only six of their 26 matches.

It was also Mumbai's first win in the United Arab Emirates. They had lost five matches here in the 2014 season and began their 2020 campaign with a loss to CSK in Abu Dhabi.

"It was all about how we executed our plans today, we were in good positions and it was all about being ruthless. The wicket was good and dew was coming down," Rohit said after the match.

ALSO READ: KKR vs MI Talking Points - Rohit Sharma vs Pat Cummins to Jasprit Bumrah vs Andre Russell

"We never knew that the IPL would happen in the UAE so we wanted a pace attack that was strong for the Wankhede. But the ball was seaming around for the first six overs over here as well.

"We haven't played much with Trent Boult and Pattinson, but it was good that we were on the same page. It takes a lot out of you to play in these conditions.

"Maybe I was a bit tired in the end and it was a lesson for us that one set batsmen needs to bat deep till the end. We've seen it in the past and that's what I tried to do."

Mumbai Indians face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the next match on Sunday.