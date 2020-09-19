IPL 2020: Saurabh Tiwary, Included in Mumbai Indians' Playing XI, Gets His First Match After 2017

The IPL 2020 fever has started and Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural match in Abu Dhabi. The Rohit Sharma-led team, at this moment, holds the edge over their opponents, due to the withdrawal of two players, and unavailability of Ruturaj Gaikwad -- who is out due to Covid-19.

The IPL 2020 fever has started and Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural match in Abu Dhabi. The Rohit Sharma-led team, at this moment, hold the edge over their opponents, due to the withdrawal of two players, and the unavailability of Ruturaj Gaikwad -- who is out due to Covid-19.

When it came to playing XIs of both the sides, Mumbai threw in a surprise by selecting Jharkhand batsman Saurabh Tiwary, who would be playing his first IPL match in three years. The last time he appeared in an IPL match was way back in 2017 -- that too a solitary match in which he scored 52 runs.

Tiwary has been on the scene since the first season and has played 82 matches in the IPL so far. He has managed to score 1276 runs in the matches, at an average of over 28.

Mumbai also went in with two overseas fats bowlers, James Pattinson and Trent Boult. As far as the CSK outfit is concerned, the only surprise pick was England's Sam Curran.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of ‘Captain Cool’ MS Dhoni, who returns after more than a year away from the game. His last outing was in India’s defeat against New Zealand at the ODI World Cup in 2019 in Old Trafford.

Three titles, eight appearances in the finals and a staggering 100 per cent qualification record to the tournament play-offs – the Yellow Army’s overall record in the IPL has been phenomenal.