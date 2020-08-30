Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

CPL, 2020 Match 22, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 02 September, 2020

1ST INN

Barbados Tridents *

0/0 (0.0)

Barbados Tridents
v/s
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Guyana Amazon Warriors

Toss won by Barbados Tridents (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Sep, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Reveal Their 'New Jersey For New Season'

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have revealed their brand new jersey for IPL 2020.

Trending Desk |August 30, 2020, 1:27 PM IST
Mumbai Indians revealed their brand new jersey for IPL 2020.

Mumbai Indians have launched their new jersey for the upcoming Indian Premier League which is scheduled to begin on September 19.

Also read: IPL 2020---Brad Hogg Points Out Mumbai Indians' Flaw, Banks on Indian Youngster to Deliver

The franchise posted a video where 'Hydroman', an Indian dancer who has made a name for himself for showing off his dancing skills underwater, can be seen dancing underwater wearing the brand-new jersey.

The jersey features shades of blue and gold. Mumbai have come a long way as far as their jersey is concernced. They wore a light-blue jersey for the first two years in the IPL where they failed miserably. The management made major changes to the outfit with darker shades of blue being the dominant colour. With change in jersey, the fotunes of the team changed too as they made it to the final of the tournament in 2010.  Since then Mumbai Indians have continued to dominate the IPL.

Title holders Mumbai Indians are the most succesful team of the Indian Premier League, winning the trophy on four occasions. (2013, 2015, 2017,2019)

The Rohit Sharma-led side began their training on Saturday evening after completing their quarantine period.

Although the schedule is yet to be out, it is widely reported that Mumbai Indians will feature in the tournament opener as they are the defending champions.

iplipl 2020IPL 2020 Scheduleipl live scoresMumbai IndiansMumbai Indians new jerseyMumbai Indins jerseyOff The Field

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4874 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5688 259
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more