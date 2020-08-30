IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Reveal Their 'New Jersey For New Season'

Mumbai Indians have launched their new jersey for the upcoming Indian Premier League which is scheduled to begin on September 19.
The franchise posted a video where 'Hydroman', an Indian dancer who has made a name for himself for showing off his dancing skills underwater, can be seen dancing underwater wearing the brand-new jersey.
The jersey features shades of blue and gold. Mumbai have come a long way as far as their jersey is concernced. They wore a light-blue jersey for the first two years in the IPL where they failed miserably. The management made major changes to the outfit with darker shades of blue being the dominant colour. With change in jersey, the fotunes of the team changed too as they made it to the final of the tournament in 2010. Since then Mumbai Indians have continued to dominate the IPL.
Title holders Mumbai Indians are the most succesful team of the Indian Premier League, winning the trophy on four occasions. (2013, 2015, 2017,2019)
The Rohit Sharma-led side began their training on Saturday evening after completing their quarantine period.
Although the schedule is yet to be out, it is widely reported that Mumbai Indians will feature in the tournament opener as they are the defending champions.
