IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians – Stats That Matter

Mumbai Indians were the most dominant side of the IPL this year and quite fittingly, walked away with their fifth title with ease.

The biggest positive was the performance of young uncapped players as well as the experienced players who stepped up when the pressure was amped. They cruised to the title with an easy win against the Delhi Capitals in the final clash of the season.

We take a look at their season through the prism of numbers:

Highest Wicket taker – Jasprit Bumrah did not start off too well, but once he hit his stride, he became an irresistible force. He ended up with 27 wickets in 15 matches.

Bowler with the best economy rate – Jayant Yadav was a tactical selection for the finals and he delivered for the side. He only played a couple of matches and was the most frugal bowler with an economy rate of 6.14.

Most Expensive bowler – Kieron Pollard chipped in with a few overs, and he went for runs – he ended up with an economy rate of 9.05.

Batsman with the best strike rate – Kieron Pollard was explosive lower down the order for Mumbai, and he ended up with strike rate of 191.43.

Batsman with most number of 4s – Suryakumar Yadav was superb for the side, he cracked 61 fours in 16 matches for the side.

Batsman with most number of 6s – It was a season to remember for young Ishan Kishan – he slammed 30 sixes in 14 matches for the side.

Batsman with most number of 50s – Consistency was one of the key elements for Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Quinton de Kock this season – they notched up 4 fifties.

Batsman with most number of 100s – There were no centurions for Mumbai this season.

Highest Team total – Mumbai Indians powered their way to 208 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and this was the highest team total.

Lowest team total – They were chasing down a mediocre total and hence, they cruised to 111 for the loss of 1 wicket.