IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - Great Performers

There have been some great performances and encounters between the two sides, none more thrilling than the final in IPL 2019 where MI snatched a thrilling one-run victory.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) battle is the greatest rivalry in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They are the two most successful franchises of the coveted league. MI has won the tournament on 4 occasions while CSK has been victorious in 3 editions.

There have been some great performances and encounters between the two sides, none more thrilling than the final in IPL 2019 where MI snatched a thrilling one-run victory.

We look back at three standout performers in clashes between MI and CSK who could also have a big impact in today's encounter.

1. Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians)

Kieron Pollard has an aggregate of 467 runs in 20 innings against CSK at an average of 33.35 and strike rate of 165.6. His efforts include three fifties. What makes Pollard doubly dangerous for CSK is the fact that not only has he scored a lot of runs against their bowling but also done so at a rapid rate - his strike rate against CSK is the best for any batsman against the franchise (min.10 innings) in the history of the IPL. His finest performances against CSK came in 2015. In Mumbai in a league game, Pollard came out to bat, under pressure, at 57 for 4 in the 10th over and hammered a 30-ball 64, top-scoring for MI as they powered to 183 for 7 in 20 overs - they had scored 121 in the second half of their innings! Although CSK chased down the target with ease, Pollard did put on a show with the bat. He then came up with a Player of the Match performance, again in Mumbai in the Qualifier 1. Coming out to bat at number 4, he blasted a 17-ball 41 which included 5 towering sixes propelling MI to a match-winning 187 for 6. The West Indian wasn't done yet for the tournament. His cameo 18-ball 36 in the final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata helped MI to push the total in excess of 200 ultimately handing them a comprehensive 41-run win and the title.

2. Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians)

Rohit Sharma has scored 717 runs in 28 innings against CSK - this also includes his numbers for Deccan Chargers. Rohit's aggregate is the third-highest for any batsman against the three-time former champions after Virat Kohli (837) and Shikhar Dhawan (777). His 7 fifties are the joint-highest (along with Kohli) for any batsman in the IPL against CSK. His finest innings against CSK came in Mumbai in 2011 when coming out to bat under pressure at 13 for 2 in the 4th over, he top-scored with 87 off 48 deliveries hammering 8 fours and 5 sixes. MI went on to win by 8 runs.

3. MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings)