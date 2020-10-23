IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - Head To Head

Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with bottom of the group, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Sharjah on the 23rd of October. In contrasting fortunes, MI has won 6 of their 9 matches while CSK has lost 7 of their 10 matches in the tournament. We look at the Head To Head record of the two teams.

Overall Head-to-Head: (29 matches- MI 17 | CSK 12)

MI and CSK have met each other 29 matches in the IPL. MI have the advantage with a 17-12 head to head record. MI is the only team against whom CSK has lost more than 50% of their total matches.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches; MI 4 | CSK 1)

MI and CSK met 4 times in 2019 - home and away and in the Qualifier 1 and the Final. MI beat CSK on all 4 occasions.

Last 5 matches:

CSK won by 5 wickets

MI won by 1 run

MI won by 6 wickets

MI won by 46 runs

MI won by 37 runs

Last encounter in 2019:

It was the final of the 2019 edition of the IPL. MI were restricted to a below par 149 for 8 in Hyderabad. Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis gave CSK a great start. They were running away with the match and the team had raced to 70 for 1 in the 10th over when Raina fell. CSK collapsed and despite a 59-ball 80 from Shane Watson fell one run short and ended with 148 for 7 in a thrilling end to the final.

Last encounter:

Ambati Rayudu's 71 off just 48 deliveries coupled with Faf Du Plessis' 58 off 44 helped CSK chase down MI's 162 for 9 in the opening match of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi.

Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina have been the leading run-scorers for MI and CSK in contests between the two teams. Dwayne Bravo is the highest wicket-taker.

Some of the other records are as follows:

Highest Strike Rate:

Mumbai Indians: Kieron Pollard: 165.6

Highest Score in an innings:

Mumbai Indians: Michael Hussey (86*)

Chennai Super Kings: Sanath Jayasuriya (114*)

Most Wickets:

Mumbai Indians: Lasith Malinga (31)

Best Bowling Figures:

Mumbai Indians: Harbhajan Singh (5/18 in 4 overs)

Chennai Super Kings: Mohit Sharma (4/14 in 4 overs)

Highest Innings Total:

Mumbai Indians: 202/7 and 202/5

Chennai Super Kings: 208 for 5