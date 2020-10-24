IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Highest Run Scorers and Leading Wicket-Takers From Both Sides

The chances of CSK making to playoffs has gone from slimmer to slimmest. They can sneak into the last four with a turnaround in their game, which seems implausible.

It was IPL arch-rivals Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings clashing yet again in the 41st fixture of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma appointed West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard to lead the squad on Friday as the former sustained a hamstring injury in the last match against Kings XI Punjab.

Pollard chose to bowl first after winning the toss. MS Dhoni-led squad managed to put up a 114 score on the board after their wickets fell cheaply. Trent Boult, who was the star of the game for MI, upheld the bowling units’ stance by clinching 4 wickets of the Super Kings. The Mumbai based outfit won easily by 10 wickets after chasing a small target of 116 in just 12.2 overs. With their last night’s victory, MI has once again secured a place on the top of the points table. CSK, on the other hand, has retained the last spot on the standings.

The chances of CSK making to playoffs has gone from slimmer to slimmest. They can sneak into the last four with a turnaround in their game, which seems implausible. Chennai Super Kings lost five wickets before the powerplay. The MI bowlers made a cracking start with Boult and Jasprit Bumrah picking four wickets by the third over.

The powerplay for CSK ended as Boult scalped Ravindra Jadeja’s wicket. The scores continued to get restricted from the MI bowlers after Rahul Chahar, CSK skipper Dhoni and Shardul Thakur were departed for not many more than singles. The only rescue was Sam Curran’s 52 which was again upset by Boult who picked his last wicket from his spell of the day. Imran Tahir, who was finally included in the playing XI, was the last man with the bat and got 13 off 10. He did not pick a single wicket for his side.

Highest run-scorer for Mumbai Indians

Ishan Kishan scored 68 off 37 at a strike rate of 183.78. He hit six fours and five sixes in his innings.

Highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians

Trent Boult Archer picked four wickets, conceding 18 runs in four overs. His economy was 4.50.

Highest run-scorer for Chennai Super Kings

Sam Curran fought for his fifty, scoring 52 runs in 47 deliveries at a strike rate of 110.63. He hit four boundaries and two sixes.

Highest wicket-taker for Chennai Super Kings

None of the CSK bowlers could show any magic on the crease on Friday.