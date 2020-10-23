IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - Key Battles

Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with bottom of the group, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Sharjah on the 23rd of October.

In contrasting fortunes, Mumbai Indians have won 6 of their 9 matches while Chennai Super Kings have lost 7 of their 10 matches in the tournament. We look at some of the match-ups which could define the outcome of the encounter.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

1. Faf Du Plessis (CSK) vs Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

Faf Du Plessis has been CSK’s best and most consistent batsman in IPL 2020. He is their highest run-getter (and the fourth-highest overall) in the tournament with 375 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 141.5, including 4 fifties. Du Plessis has all the big shots in the book but if need be can also drop anchor and play the role of the accumulator.

How will he deal with the Indian fast bowling ace, Jasprit Bumrah in the power-play?

After a slow start, Bumrah has now gone on to take 15 wickets in 9 matches at a strike rate of 14.4 and economy of just under 7.5. He is the joint third-highest wicket-taker of the tournament.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

2. Shane Watson (CSK) vs Trent Boult (MI)

Trent Boult has done a fine job with the new ball for MI in IPL 2020. He has picked 12 wickets in 9 matches at a strike rate of 17.6 and was leading the attack in the initial stage of the tournament while Bumrah was still finding his way on the wickets in the Emirates. Will Boult be able to keep Shane Watson quiet?

Shane Watson has not had a great tournament and has not been at his destructive best. But he is a big match player and will be itching to make a difference.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya Shares Lovely Picture With Wife Natasa Stankovic

3. Kieron Pollard (MI) vs Deepak Chahar (CSK)

Kieron Pollard has scored 208 runs in 7 innings at a strike rate of 200 in IPL 2020. He is MI's playmaker in the middle order and finisher at the death. There are few more intimidating and destructive batsmen in the world than Pollard! He has already showed his prowess in three matches in the tournament. Will Pollard be able to take Deepak Chahar to the cleaners? The Indian seamer has been CSK's best bowler of IPL 2020 with 10 wickets in 10 matches. He has also kept a tight leash on the batsmen conceding at a rate of just 7.1 runs per over - very impressive considering he bowls in the power-play.