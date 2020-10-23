IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - Top 5 Players to Watch Out For

Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with bottom of the group, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Sharjah on the 23rd of October.

In contrasting fortunes, Mumbai Indians have won 6 of their 9 matches while Chennai Super Kings has lost 7 of their 10 matches in the tournament. The latter have looked a patch of the team that has won the IPL on three occasions. We look at 5 players who could have the maximum impact in the match.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

1. Faf Du Plessis (CSK)

Faf Du Plessis has been CSK’s in-form batsman in IPL 2020. He is their highest run-getter (and the fourth-highest overall) in the tournament with 375 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 141.5, including 4 fifties. Not only has he scored big runs but scored them at a fast rate – this makes him doubly dangerous for the opposition.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

2. Shane Watson (CSK)

Shane Watson is one of the premier all-rounders in IPL history. He has aggregated 3860 runs at a strike rate of 138.35 smashing 4 hundreds and also picked 92 wickets at a strike rate of 22 and economy rate of just under 8 in 144 matches in the IPL. The Australian has not had a great tournament as his strike rate of 125 indicates, but he is known to be a big-match player and may have just reserved his best when CSK need it the most.

3. Trent Boult (MI)

Trent Boult has done a commendable job with the new ball for MI in IPL 2020. He has picked 12 wickets in 9 matches at a strike rate of 17.6 and was leading the MI attack in the initial stage of the tournament when Jasprit Bumrah was in indifferent form.

Also Read: Irfan Pathan Misses Travelling with His Wife, Shares Throwback Picture on Instagram

4. Kieron Pollard (MI)

Kieron Pollard has scored 208 runs in 7 innings at a strike rate of 200 in IPL 2020. He is MI's finisher in the middle-order. There are few more intimidating and destructive batsmen in the world than Pollard! He has already showed his prowess with the bat on 3 occasions in the tournament.

5) Quinton De Kock (MI)

Quinton De Kock has been MI's best batsman of IPL 2020 and the most consistent one, he has scored 322 runs in 9 innings at a strike rate of 146.36 including 4 fifties. The South African opener has the ability to score big runs at a fast pace, this makes him doubly dangerous at the top of the order.