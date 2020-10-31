IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - Bumrah vs Dhawan & Other Key Battles

MI, with 8 wins from 12 matches, has already qualified for the playoffs. DC has lost three matches in a row. We look at some of the key match-ups in the upcoming match

Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on the afternoon of the 31st of October. MI, with 8 wins from 12 matches, has already qualified for the playoffs. DC has lost three matches in a row. We look at some of the key match-ups in the upcoming match.

1) Jasprit Bumrah (MI) vs Shikhar Dhawan (DC)

This should be a fascinating battle between two big Indian stars who would have faced each other on innumerable occasions in the nets. Dhawan was the highest scorer for DC in their opening clash with MI registering an unbeaten 69 off just 52 deliveries but was circumspect against Bumrah in the powerplay - he played out five dot balls and scored a single off the Indian pacer in the 4th over of the innings. Dhawan was not able to score a boundary off Bumrah till the final over of the innings. Will he show more intent and attack the speedster in the powerplay? It will not be easy as Bumrah takes the ball away from the left-hander and can also cramp him for room if he comes around the wicket.

2) Kieron Pollard (MI) vs Kagiso Rabada (DC)

Kieron Pollard did not do much scoring 11 off 14 balls against the Capitals in their first encounter in IPL 2020. Batting lower down the order he will most probably run into Kagiso Rabada at the death. Rabada has an excellent yorker, a mean bouncer and is very difficult to get away bowling at high pace. But the West Indian all-rounder will not shy away from a challenge.

3. Axar Patel (DC) vs Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav gave a Player of the Match performance against RCB in Abu Dhabi and is MI's in-form batsman. He will play the role of the anchor and look to milk the bowling in the middle overs. Yadav scored a match-winning 53 off just 32 balls in MI's chase against the Capitals in Abu Dhabi. He employed the sweep shot successfully against Axar getting a couple of boundaries against the slow left-arm tweaker. Will Axar slow it down against Yadav? Will Yadav use his feet against the spinner? It promises to be an intriguing battle!