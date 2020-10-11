IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - Fireworks Likely in Clash of Table-topping Sides

Many small battles are expected to unfold when Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals cross swords in a clash of equals in the IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabu on Sunday.

Many small battles are expected to unfold when the season's two most consistent teams - Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals - cross swords in a clash of equals in the Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabu on Sunday (October 11).

Be it a potent top-order, a strong middle-order or a lethal bowling attack, there is hardly anything that separates the two sides and both sit comfortably in the IPL 2020 play-off spots. IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Mumbai Indians

If at all one team has a slight upper hand in any department, it's the experience in Mumbai Indians' pace bowling arsenal.

Both Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, with years of experience behind them, could be the difference in the most sought-after contest of this edition.

Skipper Rohit Sharma has been in fine form thus far during the tournament and the smashing middle-order due of Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard will also pose a threat to the formidable Capitals' bowling line-up.

Both Hardik and Pollard can change the complexion of the game within minutes and handling them will be the key. Krunal Pandya, too, is capable of conjuring up cameos that can turn things around for Mumbai Indians.

Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (w/k), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw and the in-form Rishabh Pant will face their first stiff test when they face Bumrah and Boult, who can trouble any batsman with their pace and accuracy.

The good news for Capitals is Shimron Hetmyer getting his touch back with the innings against Rajasthan Royals on Friday. He seemed to be the only weak link in Capitals' ranks but his six-laden knock against Royals has removed that worry.

Capitals' skipper Shreyas Iyer has been very impressive so far both as a batsman and as the leader of the pack. Iyer has the exciting South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortze to do the job in that department.

The guile of Ravichandran Ashwin further adds sting to Capitals' attack. Axar Patel has nicely settled into the side after he replaced the injured Amit Mishra. His all-round ability is another plus for the Capitals.

Predicted XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

WHAT: IPL 2020, Match 27

WHEN: October 11, 7:30PM IST

WHERE: Abu Dhabi

TELECAST: Star Sports Network

LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar