IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - MI Lead DC in Head to Head Record

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals clash for the fourth and also the last time in IPL 2020 as they face each other in the Final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on Tuesday, the 10th of November. MI start as favourites having already beaten DC three times in the tournament, including in the Qualifier 1 Match in Dubai.

IPL2020 Final Preview | MI vs DC Head to Head Record | MI vs DC Dubai Weather Forecast, Pitch Report

We look at the Head to Head Record between the two teams.

Overall Head-to-Head: (27 matches- MI 15|DD 12)

MI and DD have been involved in a fierce rivalry with the former holding the edge with a 15-12 head to head record.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

MI have won the last four encounters against DC. They lead 4-1 in the last five matches.

Last 5 matches

MI won by 57 runs

MI won by 9 wickets

MI won by 5 wickets

MI won by 40 runs

DC won by 37 runs

IPL 2020 | IPL ORANGE CAP | IPL PURPLE CAP

Encounter in Qualifier 1 in IPL 2020:

Fifties from Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan and cameos from Quinton de Kock and Hardik Pandya powered MI to 200 for 5 in Dubai. Bumrah and Boult then wreaked havoc with the new ball dismissing MI's top 4 before the completion of the 4th over! Marcus Stoinis (65 off 46 balls) led DC's fightback but was left with too much to do. DC were given a thrashing by 57 runs.

Second encounter in IPL 2020:

Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets each and routed the DC batting line-up restricting them to 110 for 9 in Dubai. Ishan Kishan then added insult to injury hammering an unbeaten 72 off 47 deliveries to take MI to a thrashing 9 wicket win with over 5 overs to spare.

First encounter in IPL 2020:

Quinton de Kock (53 off 36 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (53 off 32 balls) were the stars in MI's successful 162-run chase against the Capitals in Abu Dhabi in the first match between the two teams in IPL 2020. Krunal Pandya was the pick of the MI bowlers picking the crucial wickets of Rahane and Iyer and also conceding just 26 runs in his 4 overs.

Meeting in the UAE in 2014:

Delhi Daredevils beat Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets in 2014 in Sharjah. Kieron Pollard top-scored for MI with 33. The DD bowlers restricted MI to 125 for 6. Murali Vijay top-scored in the match with a solid 40 as DD overcame the target in the 19th over with 6 wickets in hand.

Also Read: Highest Run Scorers and Leading Wicket-Takers From Delhi vs Hyderabad clash

Leading run-getters:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (565)

Delhi Capitals: Virender Sehwag (375)

Highest Score in an innings:

Mumbai Indians: Krunal Pandya (86)

Delhi Capitals: Virender Sehwag (95*)

Most Wickets:

Mumbai Indians: Lasith Malinga (22)

Delhi Capitals: Amit Mishra (15)

Best Bowling Figures:

Mumbai Indians: Lasith Malinga (5/13)

Delhi Capitals: Yo Mahesh (4/36)

Highest Innings Total:

Mumbai Indians: 218/7

Delhi Capitals: 213/6