- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueMatch Ended149/8(20.0) RR 7.45
MUM
HYD151/0(20.0) RR 7.45
Hyderabad beat Mumbai by 10 wickets
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonMatch Ended152/7(20.0) RR 7.6
BLR
DEL154/4(20.0) RR 7.6
Delhi beat Bangalore by 6 wickets
- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuUp Next
MI
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriUp Next
SRH
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Qualifier 1 Preview
MI go into the first Qualifier match against DC as firm favourites courtesy their stupendous big-match record and the experience of having been on the biggest stage several times in the past. They also beat DC on both occasions in the group stage.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 5, 2020, 9:30 AM IST
Mumbai Indians (MI) go into Thursday's Qualifier 1 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dubai as the overwhelming favourites. They beat DC in both the matches in the group stage - the second victory in Dubai was an absolute thrashing and that will haunt DC - and also hold a huge advantage having made it to this stage of the tournament several times in the past. MI's win percentage of 62.5% in Playoff matches is the highest for any team in the history of the IPL.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
MI have been the best team in IPL 2020. The batting looks good with Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav all scoring big runs and giving match-winning performances in the tournament - they have all aggregated more than 400 runs and have 10 fifties amongst them in IPL 2020. Kieron Pollard has a strike rate of 193.28 in the competition - the highest in the tournament.
MI has the most potent bowling unit in the tournament. Jasprit Bumrah, after a slow start, is now the second-highest wicket-taker with 23 wickets in 13 matches. He has also been very restrictive conceding just under 7 runs per over. Trent Boult has brought in variety and been a match-winner on his own with the ball - the left-armer has picked 20 wickets at a strike rate of 15.4. The leg spinner, Rahul Chahar, has been a revelation - he has continued to impress since IPL 2019. The 21 year old has picked 15 wickets and been quite economical giving away just 7.8 runs per over.
DC have had a mixed bag of a tournament. They started with a bang and won 7 of their first 9 matches but then lost 4 in a row leaving their playoffs fate hanging till the last group match against RCB. The form of Prithvi Shaw remains a big concern - after starting the tournament with a few match-winning performances, he has now registered 7 consecutive under-20 scores in the tournament. DC would have breathed a sigh of relief as their talisman and batsman of the tournament, after a sudden dip in form, was back amongst the runs with a fifty against RCB - Shikhar Dhawan is the third-highest run-getter of IPL 2020 with 525 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 145.02. The team would be desperately hoping that Rishabh Pant finally produces a Rishabh Pant type innings against MI - one of the most destructive batsmen in IPL history, the swashbuckling left-hander has a strike rate of just 112.35 in IPL 2020.
IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
The bowling will be led by Kagiso Rabada - the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 25 wickets. His fellow South African pacer, Anrich Nortje has been very impressive too and intimidated the batsmen with his raw pace and accuracy. Axar Patel has done a great restrictive job in the middle overs and has an economy rate of just 6.27 in the tournament.
WHAT: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Qualifier 1, IPL 2020
WHEN: 5th November, 7:30 PM IST
WHERE: Dubai, UAE
TELECAST: Star Sports
LIVE STREAMING: Hotstar
Mumbai Indians Team News
MI will bring back all the big guns rested for the encounter against SRH. Hardik Pandya will also make a comeback and will add more firepower to the lower-order.
Possible Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
Delhi Capitals Team News
Will DC drop the out of form Shaw and spring in a surprise at the top against MI? Maybe open with Marcus Stoinis who is also struggling of late lower down in the order? Hetmyer should find a place in the XI and Harshal Patel may replace Tushar Deshpande.
Possible Playing XI: Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel
Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)
MI holds the edge in the recent rivalry having beaten DC thrice in their last five encounters. In fact, MI has won the last three matches between the two sides.
Last 5 matches
MI won by 9 wickets
MI won by 5 wickets
MI won by 40 runs
DC won by 37 runs
DC won by 11 runs
To watch out for
Jasprit Bumrah is the second-highest wicket-taker of IPL 2020. He was very restrictive against DC in Abu Dhabi while returned with three wickets in Dubai.
Quotes
Mumbai Indians: I was happy to be back, it's been a while. I'm looking forward to play few more games here - MI skipper, Rohit Sharma after making a comeback into the XI in the game against SRH.
Delhi Capitals: We knew it was a do-or-die and an opportunity for us to get to the second spot. We were really motivated - DC skipper, Shreyas Iyer after his team beat RCB to enter the playoffs.
Recent Matches
-
MUM vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 5603 Nov, 2020 SharjahHyderabad beat Mumbai by 10 wickets
-
BLR vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Match 5502 Nov, 2020 Abu DhabiDelhi beat Bangalore by 6 wickets
-
KOL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 5401 Nov, 2020 DubaiKolkata beat Rajasthan by 60 runs
-
PUN vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 5301 Nov, 2020 Abu DhabiChennai beat Punjab by 9 wickets
-
BLR vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 5231 Oct, 2020 SharjahHyderabad beat Bangalore by 5 wickets
All Recent Matches