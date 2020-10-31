IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - Top 5 Players to Watch Out For

MI, with 8 wins from 12 matches, has already qualified for the playoffs. DC has lost three matches in a row and will be desperate for a win

Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on the afternoon of the 31st of October. MI, with 8 wins from 12 matches, has already qualified for the playoffs. DC has lost three matches in a row and will be desperate for a win.

We look at 5 players who can potentially have the maximum impact in the match.

1) Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

After a slow start, Jasprit Bumrah has showcased why he is regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in contemporary world cricket. The Indian speedster is the joint second-highest wicket-taker of IPL 2020 with 20 wickets from 12 matches. He has also been very restrictive conceding at just 7.18 runs per over. His best figures (4-20 in 4 overs) of the tournament came against the Royals in Abu Dhabi.

2) Kieron Pollard (MI) Kieron Pollard has been the most destructive batsman of IPL 2020 - his strike rate of 200 is the highest in the tournament (min. 120 runs). He has not got many opportunities to make a difference in the last three matches and would be itching to make a significant contribution. He has already given a glimpse of his hitting prowess in the tournament - Pollard scored an unbeaten 34 off just 12 deliveries against Kings XI in Dubai. Prior to that he recorded 47 off just 20 deliveries - again against Kings XI in Abu Dhabi and an unbeaten 60 off 24 balls against RCB in Dubai.

3. Kagiso Rabada (DC)

Kagiso Rabada is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 23 wickets from 12 matches at a strike rate of just 12.4. He has been DC's wicket-taker with the new ball and at the death in IPL 2020. The South African pacer has bowled with accuracy and discipline and yet generated high pace in the competition.

4. Shikhar Dhawan (DC)

Although Dhawan has registered single-digit scores in the last couple of matches, he still remains DC's highest run-getter of IPL 2020. Dhawan has an aggregate of 471 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 147.64. He is the only batsman in the tournament to record two hundreds. After starting the tournament in the role of an accumulator, the southpaw completely transformed and turned aggressor from the second half of the tournament dramatically changing his fortunes as well as his team's.

5. Axar Patel (DC)

Axar Patel has choked the opposition batsmen in the middle overs with his disciplined line and length bowling. His economy rate of 6.13 is the third-lowest in the tournament after Rashid Khan and Washington Sundar. Axar has also played a few cameos with the bat lower down in the order for the Capitals.