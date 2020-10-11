IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - Top 5 Players to Watch Out For

Here we take a look at the top five players to watch out for in the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 encounter at the Shiekh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (October 11).

Both teams are in fine form, with Delhi Capitals sitting atop the table with 10 points whereas Mumbai Indians are second with 8 points. (IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE)

Here we take a look at the top five players to watch out for.

Rohit Sharma

Mumbai's skipper is always a threat atop the order and this season has been no different for 'The Hitman'. Rohit has scored 211 runs in the tournament so far and will certainly be one of the men Delhi will look to dismiss early, such is his propensity to play a long innings when settled.

Shreyas Iyer

The Delhi skipper has been leading from the front this season. Aside from shrewdly utilising his bowling options depending on the situation in hand, he has been top notch with the willow in hand as well. His importance to DC's recent run of form cannot be underestimated and his 203 runs have been valuable in them winning 5 matches so far.

Prithvi Shaw

The youngster has outshone his more experienced opening partner Shikhar Dhawan at the top of the order. Shaw's ability has never been in doubt and the 2017 U-19 World Cup-winning captain has adjusted easily to life in senior cricket, DC will bank on him to keep the recent good work going.

Kagiso Rabada

The South African pace spearhead has been in stellar form all season thus far, having taken 15 wickets at an economy rate of 7.81. His ability to get wickets on a regular basis while also keeping the flow of runs in check has been key to DC's winning run and team management will back him to continue delivering the goods.

Trent Boult

The New Zealand pacer has faced mixed fortunes in the shortest format of the game but his ability to get the new ball to swing has been key for MI. He is currently the side's highest wicket-taker thus far and, on current form, will be key to their chances of registering a win against the table-toppers.