IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab: Highest Run Scorers And Leading Wicket Takers From Both Sides
Played between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab, the match saw two Super Overs to finally give a winner. One Super Over Over in a day is already crazy enough, but having three of them back to back, was something no cricket fan would have expected.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 19, 2020, 1:14 PM IST
It was the second time Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab were facing off each other in the ongoing IPL 2020 and the proceedings were very similar to their first encounter. Once again, the two innings ended in a tie resulting in Super Over, only this time the climax was much more dramatic than last time and the winner was Kings XI Punjab. This latest encounter saw in fact not one but two Super Overs, as the first one resulted in a tie.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Batting first Mumbai Indians posted 176 runs on the board. KXIP equaled the total in 20 overs after Chris Jordan was run out in the last delivery trying to take the winning run. In the first Super Over, Jasprit Bumrah blew away KXIP’s batsmen with his measured bowling as he got Pooran and Rahul out, restricting KXIP to just 5. In response, Mohammed Shami also conceded only 5 runs, as he picked de Kock’s wicket on the last ball. Another Super Over followed. This time KXIP needed just four deliveries to chase MI’s 11 runs. Chris Gayle’s first-ball six, followed by Mayank Agarwal’s consecutive boundaries sealed the third win of the tournament for KXIP.
IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
Highest run scorer for Mumbai Indians
Quinton de Kock scored 53 runs in 43 deliveries at a strike rate of 123.26. He smashed three boundaries and three sixes.
Highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians
Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets, while conceding just 24 runs in 4 overs with an economy rate of 6.00.
Explained - Rules of Tied Super Over Between MI and KXIP, and Why Bumrah Couldn't Bowl Again
Highest run scorer for Kings XI Punjab
KL Rahul was the highest run-getter for his team once again with 77 runs off 51 balls at a strike rate of 150.98. His innings included seven boundaries and three sixes. He was adjudged player of the match.
Highest wicket-taker for Kings XI Punjab
Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh clinched two wickets each. While Shami gave away 30 runs in 4 overs at an economy rate of 7.5, Singh proved much costlier, as he conceded 35 runs in only 3 overs at an economy rate of 11.67.
