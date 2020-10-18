IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab – Key Battles

Mumbai Indians will take on Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, 18th October, in match number 36 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. With six wins from eight matches, MI are sitting comfortably in the top of the points table. Whereas, KXIP are languishing at the bottom of the table with two wins from eight matches.

While a win for Punjab will provide them with an outside chance to somehow make it to the top four by the time the group stage finishes. If Mumbai emerge triumphantly, then they will stay in the race to finish top of the table.

We look at some key match-ups which could potentially define the outcome of this heavyweight encounter.

1.Mohammed Shami vs Quinton de Kock

Mumbai Indians' star wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has already shown what he can do on his day against Kolkata Knight Riders, his opening partner Rohit played second fiddle against KKR, with the South African hitting 78 not out from 44 balls. With back-to-back fifties, he is currently MI's highest run-getter this season.

It will be interesting to see how he faces one of India's fiercest pacer Mohammed Shami. With 12 wickets, he lies third in the list of highest wicket-takers this season. he showed his lethal form at the start of the season but has since lost the touch. However, on his day Shami can rattle through any batting line-up

2. KL Rahul vs Jasprit Bumrah

KL Rahul, the KXIP skipper has been the highest scorer of the two previous editions of the IPL (combined) and has continued to amass runs in IPL 2020 as well. He is the leading run-getter of the tournament with 448 runs in 8 innings including one hundred and four fifties.

After a slow start, Jasprit Bumrah is back to his usual ways – he is picking wickets and is not conceding many runs. He is the joint highest wicket-taker for MI in IPL 2020 with 12 wickets.

3. Chris Gayle vs Trent Boult

The Universe Boss is regarded as the most dangerous T20 batsman in the history of the format and he showed his class against Royal Challengers Bangalore where he scored a 45-ball 53. Gayle has an aggregate of 4537 runs in 125 IPL innings at an average of 41.24 and strike rate of 150.53 including 6 centuries. But will Gayle be able to get the better of Trent Boult?

The New Zealander has done a fine job with the new ball for MI in IPL 2020. He led the attack in the initial part of the tournament while Bumrah was still finding his feet. He is their joint-highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets in 8 matches at just about 8 runs per over. Boult would be keen to see the back of Gill early.