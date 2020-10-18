IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab - Top 5 Players to Watch Out For

Here’s a look at the five players who are likely to have the most impact in the game.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will meet the struggling Kings XI Punjab on Sunday night in Dubai for Match 36 of IPL 2020.

Unbeaten in the last five games, Mumbai will look to continue their form as the tournament heads into the business end. They have made very few changes to their starting line up and are unlikely to tinker on Sunday either.

Punjab picked up a win against RCB in Sharjah with Chris Gayle getting some runs. KL Rahul and co will look to build on that game and turn their season around.

Chris Gayle (KXIP)

The Universe Boss is back and in some style. Gayle looked in good touch in his first outing of the season against RCB and KXIP will want him to pick from where he left off. A half century would have done his confidence plenty of good and if he does tee off Mumbai might be in a spot of bother.

Mohammed Shami (KXIP)

India’s pace ace will have quite a bit to do and lead the bowling attack against a strong Mumbai batting set up. He’s taken 12 wickets so far and managed to fox Virat Kohli and Ab de Villiers in the same over in Sharjah which means the team will look to him once again to lead the young attack.

KL Rahul (KXIP)

KL Rahul has been the highest scorer of the two previous editions of the IPL (combined) and has continued to amass runs in IPL 2020 as well. He is the leading run-getter of the tournament with 448 runs in 8 innings including one hundred and four fifties.

Kieron Pollard (MI)

Kieron Pollard almost took MI to a remarkable win when he smashed 60 off just 24 deliveries against RCB in Dubai on the 28th of September. There are few more intimidating and destructive batsmen in the world than Pollard and expect him to want the bragging rights against Gayle. While that’s what he can do with the bat, his fielding’s unparalleled and very shrewd with ball in hand too. A very potent asset for the team.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav has been consistently performing for Mumbai as always and has only just been overtaken by Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock for the leading run getter in the team this year after their win against KKR. He is their in-form batsman with two fifties. What is most impressive about his performance is his strike of 151.87 – suggesting that when he is scoring big he is doing so at a fair clip.