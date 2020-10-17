IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Highest Run Scorers and Leading Wicket-takers From Both Sides

Mumbai Indians continued their winning spree by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets in 32nd match of IPL 2020. It was the fifth consecutive win for the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in this season of IPL. Eoin Morgan, skipper of Kolkata Knight Riders, won the toss and decided to bat. Kolkata did not get off to a good start as their first wicket went down early. Rahul Tripathi gave away his wicket after scoring just seven runs. Then, Nitish Rana got out at the personal score of five.

Shubman Gill, who opened with Tripathi, was going good, but he also returned to the pavilion after making 21 off 23 balls. Kolkata were dealt a blow when their former captain Dinesh Karthik became victim of Rahul Chahar at the score of four. Finally, Morgan and Pat Cummins stitched a partnership to help their team reach a respectable total. Morgan hit 53 (not out) off 36 balls, while Morgan made 39 (not out) in 29 deliveries. KKR put up 148 on the scoreboard.

Mumbai’s openers Sharma and Quinton de Kock gave their side a strong start. They not only formed a partnership but also smashed KKR bowlers all over the park. Sharma scored 36 in 36 balls, while de Kock hit 78 (not out) off 44 deliveries. After Sharma got out, Suryakumar Yadav came to the centre, but he got out at the score of 10. Then Hardik Pandya and de Kock led their side to victory. Pandya scored 21 (not out) in 11 balls.

Highest run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders

Pat Cummins was the leading run scorer for KKR. He made 53 off 36 balls at a strike rate of 147.22. He smashed five boundaries and two sixes.

Highest wicket-taker for Kolkata Knight Riders

Varun Chakravarthy and Shivam Mavi picked one wicket each. Chakravarthy conceded 23 runs in four overs with an economy of 5.75, while Mavi gave 24 in three overs with an economy of eight.

Highest run scorer for Mumbai Indians

Quinton de Kock smashed 78 (not out) off 44 balls at a strike rate of 177.27. He hit nine fours and three sixes.

Highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians

Rahul Chahar clinched two wickets, conceding 18 runs in four overs. His economy was 4.50.