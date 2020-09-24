- Match 5 - 23 Sep, WedMatch Ended195/5(20.0) RR 9.75
IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Highest Run Scorers And Leading Wicket Takers From Both Sides
A clinical Mumbai Indians shrugged off their opening game loss in IPL 2020 with a 49-run win over the Kolkata Knight Riders
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 24, 2020, 7:36 PM IST
Mumbai Indians went head to head with Kolkata Knight Riders in the fifth match of IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday. In the game, Mumbai Indians outperformed Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs.
KKR won the toss and decided to bowl first. In the first innings, Mumbai Indians put up a total of 195 on the scoreboard, losing five wickets. For MI, its skipper Rohit Sharma who played an outstanding knock, making 80 runs in 54 deliveries. Suryakumar Yadav and Saurabh Tiwary also contributed from the bat, hitting 47 off 21 balls and 21 off 13 deliveries, respectively.
Kolkata Knight Rider’s Shivam Mavi bowled four overs and took two wickets, conceding 32 runs. Sunil Narine and Andre Russell picked one wicket each. Russell bowled two overs and Narine four.
Chasing the target, Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders kept losing wickets at regular intervals and no batsmen from their side could even cross the score of 35. Pat Cummins tried his best to help his team reach the target, scoring 33 runs in 12 deliveries. But, his effort did not yield the desired result. Karthik made 30 runs off 23 balls and Nitish Rana hit 24 runs off 18 deliveries.
For Mumbai Indians, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar and Trent Boult picked two wickets each. The three bowled four overs each, with Pattinson giving away 25 runs, Chahar 26 and Boult 30.
Sharma got the player of the match award for his performance. It was the first win of Mumbai Indians in this season. They lost their previous match against Chennai Super Kings on September 19. Dhoni-led CSK defeated MI by wickets.
Highest run-scorer for Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma smashed 80 runs in 54 deliveries at a strike rate of 148.15. In his innings, he hit three fours and six sixes.
Highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians
Boult, Pattinson, Jasprit Bumrah and Chahar took two wickets each. But among the four, the most economical was Pattinson. He was hit for 24 runs in four overs. His economy was 6.25.
Highest run-scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders
Pat Cummins scored 33 runs off 12 balls, hitting one four and four sixes. His strike rate was 275.
Highest wicket-taker for Kolkata Knight Riders
Shivam Mavi picked two wickets in four overs, conceding 32 runs with an economy of 8. He also bowled a maiden over.
