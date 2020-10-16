IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Key Battles

With 5 wins from 7 matches, MI are at number 2 on the points table while KKR are at number 4 with 4 wins from 7 matches.

Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Abu Dhabi on the 16th of October. With 5 wins from 7 matches, MI are at number 2 on the points table while KKR are at number 4 with 4 wins from 7 matches.

A win for MI will take them to the top of the points table while KKR would be hoping to break into the top three with a win.

We look at some key match-ups which could potentially define the outcome of this heavyweight encounter.

1. Shubman Gill (KKR) vs Trent Boult (MI)

Shubman Gill has been the in-form batsman for KKR in IPL 2020. He has already aggregated 254 runs in 7 matches and is playing the role of the anchor and accumulator as his strike rate of 119.24 indicates. Gill likes to play the long innings. How will he confront Trent Boult?

The New Zealander has done a fine job with the new ball for MI in IPL 2020. He led the attack in the initial part of the tournament while Bumrah was still finding his feet. He is their joint-highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets in 7 matches at just about 8 runs per over. Boult would be keen to see the back of Gill early.

2. Andre Russell (KKR) vs Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

Andre Russell is out for form. He has just managed to score 71 runs in 6 innings for KKR this season. But he would be hurting and keen to make amends when it matters most. He is still the most destructive batsman in the history of the IPL with a strike rate of 183.64. But to hit his way out of form in the death overs where he will definitely face Bumrah will not be easy. After a slow start, Bumrah is back to his usual ways – he is picking wickets and is not conceding many runs. He is the joint highest wicket-taker for MI in IPL 2020 with 11 wickets.

3. Suryakumar Yadav (MI) vs Varun Chakravarthy (KKR)

Suryakumar Yadav has been MI’s best batsman and highest scorer this season with 233 runs in 7 matches. He is in excellent form with two fifties in their last couple of matches. Not only is he scoring big runs but also doing so at a fair clip as his strike rate of 155.33 suggests. Suryakumar could run into the impressive leg spinner from KKR, Varun Chakravarthy. He has accounted for 5 wickets in the tournament but more crucial is his ability to restrict the opposition batsmen – he is KKR’s most economical bowler of the competition with an economy rate of 7.45