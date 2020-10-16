- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuMatch Ended171/6(20.0) RR 8.55
BLR
PUN177/2(20.0) RR 8.55
Punjab beat Bangalore by 8 wickets
- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
DEL
RAJ148/8(20.0) RR 8.05
Delhi beat Rajasthan by 13 runs
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Preview – MI Look to Grab Top Spot
Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a heavyweight battle scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on the 16th of October.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 16, 2020, 7:36 AM IST
Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a heavyweight battle scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on the 16th of October. With 5 wins from 7 matches, MI are at number 2 on the points table while KKR are at number 4 with 4 wins from 7 matches.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Amazingly, MI have an astonishing head to head against the two-time IPL champions, KKR – they have beaten them 20 times in 26 matches – ie a success percentage of 76.92%. MI thrashed KKR by 49 runs in the first encounter between the two teams in IPL 2020, also in Abu Dhabi. Rohit Sharma’s 54-ball 80 and Suryakumar Yadav’s 28-ball 47 helped MI to 195 for 5. A good all-round bowling effort restricted KKR to 146 for 9.
IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
A win for MI will take them to the top of the points table while KKR would be hoping to break into the top three with a win.
Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians have won their last 4 matches in IPL 2020 and have ticked most of the boxes of a good all-round team. Suryakumar Yadav is their best in-form batsman with two fifties in the last two matches. He is MI’s highest scorer this season with 233 runs in 7 innings at a very high strike rate of 155.33 – which means when he scores big he does so at a fair clip. Quinton de Kock is back amongst the runs too at the top of the order. Hardik Pandya though, is yet to play a Hardik Pandya type innings and MI would hope that he has reserved his best for the second half of the tournament.
Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah have 11 wickets each in the competition while Rahul Chahar with an economy of just under 8 has been reasonably restrictive.
Also Read: Sunil Narine to Work with Carl Crowe to Correct Bowling Action
Kolkata Knight Riders
KKR were poor in their last match – the entire batting, barring Shubman Gill, collapsed. Gill has been KKR’s best and most consistent batsman in IPL 2020. He is also their highest scorer with 254 runs in 7 innings. He has played the role of the anchor as his strike rate of 119.24 indicates. Eoin Morgan needs a significant performance in the middle order. The England limited overs’ specialist has been a patch of his usual self with a below par strike rate of 129.62. Andre Russell is having a disastrous IPL – he has just managed to score 71 runs in 6 innings.
KKR’s bowling has been disappointing – they have lacked the potency and not looked threatening at any stage. Russell is the highest wicket-taker with 6 wickets but has gone at 9.35 an over. Pat Cummins has just picked 2 wickets in 7 matches.
WHAT: IPL 2020, Match 32
WHEN: October 16, 7:30PM IST
WHERE: Abu Dhabi
TELECAST: Star Sports Network
LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar
Predicted XI
Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Kolkata Knight Riders – Tom Banton, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik (Captain & wk), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, CV Varun, Kuldeep Yadav, M Prasidh Krishna
Recent Matches
-
BLR vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 3115 Oct, 2020 SharjahPunjab beat Bangalore by 8 wickets
-
DEL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 3014 Oct, 2020 DubaiDelhi beat Rajasthan by 13 runs
-
CHE vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 2913 Oct, 2020 DubaiChennai beat Hyderabad by 20 runs
-
BLR vs KOL, IPL, 2020, Match 2812 Oct, 2020 SharjahBangalore beat Kolkata by 82 runs
-
DEL vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 2711 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
All Recent Matches