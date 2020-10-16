IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Preview – MI Look to Grab Top Spot

Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a heavyweight battle scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on the 16th of October.

Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a heavyweight battle scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on the 16th of October. With 5 wins from 7 matches, MI are at number 2 on the points table while KKR are at number 4 with 4 wins from 7 matches.

Amazingly, MI have an astonishing head to head against the two-time IPL champions, KKR – they have beaten them 20 times in 26 matches – ie a success percentage of 76.92%. MI thrashed KKR by 49 runs in the first encounter between the two teams in IPL 2020, also in Abu Dhabi. Rohit Sharma’s 54-ball 80 and Suryakumar Yadav’s 28-ball 47 helped MI to 195 for 5. A good all-round bowling effort restricted KKR to 146 for 9.

A win for MI will take them to the top of the points table while KKR would be hoping to break into the top three with a win.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have won their last 4 matches in IPL 2020 and have ticked most of the boxes of a good all-round team. Suryakumar Yadav is their best in-form batsman with two fifties in the last two matches. He is MI’s highest scorer this season with 233 runs in 7 innings at a very high strike rate of 155.33 – which means when he scores big he does so at a fair clip. Quinton de Kock is back amongst the runs too at the top of the order. Hardik Pandya though, is yet to play a Hardik Pandya type innings and MI would hope that he has reserved his best for the second half of the tournament.

Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah have 11 wickets each in the competition while Rahul Chahar with an economy of just under 8 has been reasonably restrictive.

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR were poor in their last match – the entire batting, barring Shubman Gill, collapsed. Gill has been KKR’s best and most consistent batsman in IPL 2020. He is also their highest scorer with 254 runs in 7 innings. He has played the role of the anchor as his strike rate of 119.24 indicates. Eoin Morgan needs a significant performance in the middle order. The England limited overs’ specialist has been a patch of his usual self with a below par strike rate of 129.62. Andre Russell is having a disastrous IPL – he has just managed to score 71 runs in 6 innings.

KKR’s bowling has been disappointing – they have lacked the potency and not looked threatening at any stage. Russell is the highest wicket-taker with 6 wickets but has gone at 9.35 an over. Pat Cummins has just picked 2 wickets in 7 matches.

Predicted XI

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Kolkata Knight Riders – Tom Banton, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik (Captain & wk), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, CV Varun, Kuldeep Yadav, M Prasidh Krishna