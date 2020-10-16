IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Top 5 Players to Watch Out For

A win for MI will take them to the top of the points table while KKR would be hoping to break into the top three with a win. We look at 5 players who could have the maximum impact in the match.

Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Abu Dhabi on the 16th of October. With 5 wins from 7 matches, MI are at number 2 on the points table while KKR are at number 4 with 4 wins from 7 matches.

A win for MI will take them to the top of the points table while KKR would be hoping to break into the top three with a win. We look at 5 players who could have the maximum impact in the match.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

1. Shubman Gill (KKR)

Shubman Gill has been the in-form batsman for KKR in IPL 2020. He has already aggregated 254 runs in 7 matches and is playing the role of the anchor and accumulator as his strike rate of 119.24 indicates. He has scored two fine fifties in the tournament so far.

2. Andre Russell (KKR)

Andre Russell has just managed to score 71 runs in 6 innings for KKR this season and his failure with the bat has been a huge blow to the franchise. But with the business end of the tournament still remaining, Russell has a chance to make amends and live up to his reputation as the most destructive batsman in the history of the IPL. He has a strike rate of 183.64 in the IPL – the highest for any player in the coveted league!

3. Trent Boult (MI)

Trent Boult has done a commendable job with the new ball for MI in IPL 2020. He is their joint-highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets in 7 matches at just about 8 runs per over.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

4. Kieron Pollard (MI)

Kieron Pollard almost took MI to a remarkable and improbable win as he smashed 60 off just 24 deliveries against RCB in Dubai on the 28th of September. There are few more intimidating and destructive batsmen in the world than Pollard! He has a strike rate of 189.13 in IPL 2020 so far!

5) Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav is MI’s highest scorer this season with 233 runs in 7 matches. He has their in-form batsman with two fifties in their last couple of matches. What is most impressive about his performance is his strike of 155.33 – suggesting that when he is scoring big he is doing so at a fair clip.