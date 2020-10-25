IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - Head to Head Record

Ahead of tonight's big fixture between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, we take a look at the number's battle. Who edges who when in comes to pure numbers?

Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on the 25th of October. With 7 wins from 10 matches and a high positive net run rate, MI are sitting pretty at the top of the points table. RR, on the other hand, have lost 7 of their 11 matches and are down at number 7 on the points table.

We look at the Overall Head to Head record between the two teams.Overall Head-to-Head: (21 matches- MI 11 |RR 10)Interestingly, it has been a very close historic rivalry between MI and RR in the IPL. MI barely has the edge with a 11-10 record.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

RR has dominated the recent rivalry between the two teams winning 4 of the last five encounters.

Last 5 matches

;RR won both the home and away matches in 2018 and 2019.

MI won by 57 runs

RR won by 5 wickets

RR won by 4 wickets

RR won by 7 wickets

RR won by 3 wickets

Last encounter:

Suryakumar Yadav smashed an unbeaten 79 off just 47 deliveries to help MI post a massive 193 for 4 in Abu Dhabi - in their first clash with RR in IPL 2020. Jos Buttler led a lone battle for RR and hammered 70 off just 44 deliveries but with no meaningful contribution from any other batsman, RR folded for 136. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers and returned with 4-20 in 4 overs.

Last encounter in 2019:

RR beat MI by 5 wickets in Jaipur on the 20th of April, 2019. Chasing a par 161 for 5, the home team were given a rollicking start by Sanju Samson who scored 35 off just 19 deliveries. Captain, Steven Smith then dropped anchor and steered them to a fine win remaining unbeaten on 59 off 48 deliveries. He was aided by Riyan Parag who scored 43 off 29. Shreyas Gopal was the pick of the RR bowlers returning with 2-21 in 4 overs – he got rid of the MI openers, Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock.

Leading run-getters:

Mumbai Indians: Ajinkya Rahane (409)

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (431)

Highest Score in an innings:

Mumbai Indians: Corey Anderson (95*)

Rajasthan Royals: Yusuf Pathan (100)

Most Wickets:

Mumbai Indians: Dhawal Kulkarni (17)

Rajasthan Royals: Shane Watson (13)

Best Bowling Figures:

Mumbai Indians: Jasprit Bumrah (4/20 in 4 overs)

Rajasthan Royals: Sohail Tanvir (4/14)

Highest Innings Total:

Mumbai Indians: 212/6

Rajasthan Royals: 208/7