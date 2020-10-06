- Match 19 - 5 Oct, MonMatch Ended196/4(20.0) RR 9.8
DEL
BLR137/9(20.0) RR 9.8
Delhi beat Bangalore by 59 runs
- Match 18 - 4 Oct, SunMatch Ended178/4(20.0) RR 8.9
PUN
CHE181/0(20.0) RR 8.9
Chennai beat Punjab by 10 wickets
- Match 20 - 6 Oct, TueUp Next
MI
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 21 - 7 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
CSK
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - Head to Head Record
MI and RR have faced each other 21 times in the IPL and have shared the honours with 10 wins each.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: October 6, 2020, 1:00 PM IST
Mumbai Indians will clash with Rajasthan Royals in match 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on the 6th of October. MI would look to continue their winning ways – they have won their previous two encounters. On the other hand, RR, which has lost its last two matches, will look for inspiration from the way they started the tournament.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Overall Head-to-Head: (21 matches- MI 10 |RR 10)
It does not get any closer than this! MI and RR have faced each other 21 times in the IPL and have shared the honours with 10 wins each.
Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)
RR has dominated the recent rivalry between the two teams winning four of the last five encounters. Their clash in Durban in South Africa in 2009 was abandoned due to rain.
Last 5 matches
RR won both the home and away matches in 2018 and 2019.
RR won by 5 wickets
RR won by 4 wickets
RR won by 7 wickets
RR won by 3 wickets
MI won by 8 runs
Last encounter:
RR beat MI by 5 wickets in Jaipur on the 20th of April, 2019 – the last time these two teams squared off in an IPL encounter. Chasing a par 161 for 5, the home team were given a rollicking start by Sanju Samson who scored 35 off just 19 deliveries. Captain, Steven Smith then dropped anchor and steered them to a fine win remaining unbeaten on 59 off 48 deliveries. He was aided by Riyan Parag who scored 43 off 29. Shreyas Gopal was the pick of the RR bowlers returning with 2-21 in 4 overs – he got rid of the MI openers, Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock.
Leading run-getters:
Mumbai Indians: Ajinkya Rahane (409)
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (431)
Highest Score in an innings:
Mumbai Indians: Corey Anderson (95*)
Rajasthan Royals: Yusuf Pathan (100)
Most Wickets:
Mumbai Indians: Dhawal Kulkarni (17)
Rajasthan Royals: Shane Watson (13)
Best Bowling Figures:
Mumbai Indians: Munaf Patel (4/28)
Rajasthan Royals: Sohail Tanvir (4/14)
Highest Innings Total:
Mumbai Indians: 212/6
Rajasthan Royals: 208/7
Recent Matches
-
DEL vs BLR, IPL, 2020, Match 1905 Oct, 2020 DubaiDelhi beat Bangalore by 59 runs
-
PUN vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 1804 Oct, 2020 DubaiChennai beat Punjab by 10 wickets
-
MUM vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 1704 Oct, 2020 SharjahMumbai beat Hyderabad by 34 runs
-
DEL vs KOL, IPL, 2020, Match 1603 Oct, 2020 SharjahDelhi beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
RAJ vs BLR, IPL, 2020, Match 1503 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 8 wickets
All Recent Matches