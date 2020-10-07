IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: Highest Run Scorers and Leading Wicket Takers From Both Sides

Mumbai Indians on Tuesday beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, in the 20th match of IPL 2020. This was the fourth win of Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians so far in IPL 2020. They have played six games as of now in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League and are placed at the top of the point table with eight points. On the other hand, RR are at the seventh position with four points.

Sharma won the toss and opted to bat. He and his opening partner Quinton de Kock gave Mumbai a decent start, but Kock gave away his wicket at the score of 23. Then, Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav tried to keep the scoreboard running. Their partnership was broken by Shreyas Gopal of Rajasthan. Yadav kept hitting from one end, dealing in boundaries. After Sharma got out, Mumbai Indians lost two wickets quickly. Finally, Hardik and Yadav led Mumbai to the total of 193. Yadav scored 79 (not out) off 47 balls and Hardik made 30 (not out) in 19 deliveries.

Defending the total, Mumbai Indians’ bowlers gave a very hard time to Rajasthan Royals batsmen. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult did not let them settle on the crease and Rajasthan kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They lost wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal very early as he got out at zero. Jos Buttler fought the battle alone, scoring 70 off 44 balls. Apart from Buttler, all other players failed to contribute with the bat in yesterday’s game. Jofra Archer, towards the end of the innings, tried to hit some big shots, but was sent to the pavilion at the score of 24. Rajasthan’s innings ended on 136 in 18.1 overs.

Highest run scorer for Mumbai Indians

Suryakumar Yadav smashed 79 off 47 deliveries at a strike rate of 168.09. He hit 11 fours and two sixes. He also got player of the match award for his superb batting performance.

Highest wicket taker for Mumbai Indians

Jasprit Bumrah picked four wickets in four overs, conceding 20 runs. His economy was of five.

Highest run scorer for Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler was the leading run scorer for Rajasthan. He made 70 in 44 deliveries at a strike 159.09. In his innings, he smashed four boundaries and five sixes.

Highest wicket taker for Rajasthan Royals

Shreyas Gopal clinched two wickets, giving 28 runs in four overs with an economy of seven.