IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals – Key Battles

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 Match 20, Predicted XIs: Mumbai Indians are riding high on confidence after beating KXIP and SRH in back to back matches.

Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with Steven Smith’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on the 6th of October.

The India vs Australia angle gives this encounter an extra edge.

We look at some key match-ups which could decide the outcome of the match.

1) Trent Boult (MI) vs Steven Smith (RR)

This promises to be one hell of a battle bringing with it the extra Trans-Tasman rivalry!

Trent Boult is one of the premier limited over bowlers in the world and Steven Smith an all-time great batsman. The fast-man from New Zealand has taken the onus of the pace department for MI in IPL 2020. He has been impressive with 8 wickets in 5 matches at a strike rate of 14.5.

Smith was in red-hot form in Sharjah where he produced two rapid fifties. He loves to make use of the fielding restrictions in the powerplay. Will he succeed against Boult?

2) Kieron Pollard (MI) vs Jofra Archer (RR)

Kieron Pollard is one of the most destructive and intimidating batsman in T20 cricket. He almost took MI to a remarkable and improbable win as he smashed 60 off just 24 deliveries against RCB in Dubai. He has a strike rate of 208.97 in IPL 2020 so far!

His battle against Jofra Archer could decide the outcome of this encounter. Archer is fast and accurate and bowls a mean bouncer. He has been RR’s best bowler in the tournament with an economy rate of under 7. Will he be able to contain Pollard at the death?

3) Sanju Samson (RR) vs Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

Sanju Samson gave two Player of the Match performances in this IPL in RR’s victories at Sharjah – a 32-ball 74 followed by a 42-ball 85! He has failed to get going in the last couple of matches and would be raring to go against MI.

How would he tackle Bumrah? Although the Indian speedster has not been in best of form in IPL 2020 and has gone for a few runs, he is just a performance away from finding his rhythm and being at his lethal best.

Bumrah vs Samson promises to be a sensational contest!​