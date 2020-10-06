IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch MI vs RR Live Streaming Online

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will be taking on each other in the 20th fixture of IPL 2020 on October 6. MI vs RR game will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, and it will start at 7.30 pm

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will be taking on each other in the 20th fixture of IPL 2020 on October 6. MI vs RR game will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, and it will start at 7.30 pm.

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians have played five games so far in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. Out of these five matches, they have won three fixtures and lost two. Mumbai lost their first game of IPL 2020 to Chennai Super Kings by five wickets.

They emerged victorious in the second match against Kolkata Knight Riders, defeating their opponent by 49 runs. Their third clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore went down to super over, but they were outperformed by RCB. Mumbai got the better of Kings XI Punjab in their fourth game by 48 runs and again outperformed their contender, Sunrisers Hyderabad, in the last match by 34 runs.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals, under the leadership of Steve Smith, have played four games in this edition of IPL and out of which they have won two and lost the remaining. They emerged victorious in their first clash of the season against Chennai Super Kings, beating them by 16 runs. In their second game, Rajasthan went head to head with Punjab and outperformed the opponent by four wickets.

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated them by 37 runs in their third fixture. In RR’s last match, Royal Challengers Bangalore got the better of them by eight wickets.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals be played?

The match will be played on October 6.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals be played?

The match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm according to the Indian Standard Time (IST)

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals?

All matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match?

All matches of the Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal and Jaydev Unadkat